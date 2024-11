LIVE: Maharashtra BJP expels 40 leaders from 37 constituencies for violating discipline norms

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that the drone policy the state is drafting is the best in the country. The chief minister reviewed the policy for 2024-29 which entails the goals of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation over the next five years. In a statement, Naidu added, "The drone policy being drafted by our state should be the best in the country. Ensure that Andhra Pradesh emerges as the country's best centre for the drone industry."