LIVE: Maharashtra BJP expels 40 leaders from 37 constituencies for violating discipline norms

Ahead of the state's Assembly elections, Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) unit of Maharashtra has expelled 40 of its workers/leaders from the party in 37 different Assembly constituencies for not following party discipline and breaking it.

Odisha Chief Minister Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Tuesday asked officials to ensure that the drone policy the state is drafting is the best in the country. The chief minister reviewed the policy for 2024-29 which entails the goals of the Andhra Pradesh Drone Corporation over the next five years. In a statement, Naidu added, "The drone policy being drafted by our state should be the best in the country. Ensure that Andhra Pradesh emerges as the country's best centre for the drone industry." Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi held a review meeting on the Public Distribution System (PDS) at Lok Seva Bhavan in Bhubaneswar. Minister of Food Supplies and Consumer Welfare Department, Krushna Chandra Patra, and Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja were also present. The CM Majhi directed the provision to provide three months of rice in advance to respective beneficiaries from October to December.

Naidu said drone manufacturers should be roped into the southern state to make investments by offering them good and attractive incentives.