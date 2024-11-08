Odisha govt approves investment of Rs 3,353 crore in various sectors

The Odisha government on Friday gave its nod to 15 new industrial projects with a total investment of Rs 3,353 crore, which is expected to generate 4,637 jobs.

The approvals came during a meeting of the State Level Single Window Clearance Authority (SLSWCA), chaired by Chief Secretary Manoj Ahuja.

These projects cover a wide range of sectors, including Chemical/Renewable Energy, Steel, Aluminium, Food Processing, Manufacturing, Textile & Apparel, Tourism, Pharmaceuticals, and Cement. They will be implemented across several districts, such as Koraput, Khurda, Baragarh, Puri, Cuttack, and Jharsuguda.

In the chemical/renewable energy sector, Reliance Bio Energy Limited will set up a compressed bio-gas and organic manure plant in Puri with an investment of Rs 121.21 crore. The project is expected to create 69 jobs, officials said.

In the steel sector, Beekay Steel Industries Ltd. plans to invest Rs 750 crore in Cuttack, expanding its operations with sponge iron, billets, ferro alloys, sinter plants, and a captive power plant. This expansion is expected to generate 800 jobs, they added.

The downstream aluminium sector will also see significant growth, with HM Power and Cables Pvt. Ltd. setting up an aluminium conductor, power cable, and wire manufacturing plant in Jharsuguda. This Rs 55.72 crore investment will create 205 jobs.

In addition, Nexthermal Asia Pvt. Ltd. will set up a heating elements manufacturing unit in Khurda, supported by an investment of Rs 55.81 crore, which will create 132 jobs.

The Food Processing sector continues to attract significant investment, with several projects from companies such as Bhuvaneshwari Foods and Beverages, Aban Beverages, and Geofast Consumer Products. These projects, located in Khurda, Baragarh, and Cuttack, will have a combined investment of Rs 1,542.04 crore and are expected to create over 1,358 jobs.

In the Textile & Apparel sector, Odisha Textile Manufacturing Private Limited is establishing a facility in Khurda to manufacture recycled yarns from textile waste. This initiative, valued at Rs 51.80 crore, is expected to create 535 jobs.

In tourism, ITC Limited will expand its five-star hotel 'Welcomhotels' in Bhubaneswar with a Rs 119.14 crore investment, providing an additional 240 jobs.

Additional tourism-related projects by SJ JRG Ventures LLP and Crackers India Infrastructures Ltd (LYFE Group of Hotels) will bring new hospitality facilities to Puri and Koraput, totaling Rs 154 crore in investments and creating 380 jobs.

In pharmaceuticals, Infunex Healthcare Private Limited will establish a second unit for manufacturing intravenous fluids in Cuttack, with an investment of Rs 59.43 crore, creating 182 additional jobs.

In cement, Ultra Tech Cement Ltd. will expand its cement grinding unit in Cuttack, increasing its capacity from 3 MTPA to 6 MTPA. This Rs 372 crore expansion will create 581 jobs and contribute to the state's infrastructure development, officials said.