Home / India News / Odisha to provide free online NEET, JEE coaching to class 11, 12 students

Odisha to provide free online NEET, JEE coaching to class 11, 12 students

The director said that many of the higher secondary schools have received assistance for the development of smart classrooms under a scheme of the Planning and Coordination Department

Odisha Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar

2 min read Last Updated : Nov 30 2023 | 12:15 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Odisha government has decided to provide free online NEET and JEE coaching to class 11 and 12 students of various higher secondary schools in the state.

Higher Secondary Education Director Raghuram R Iyer wrote a letter to principals of all government and non-government aided plus-II colleges in this regard on Wednesday.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"It has been decided to provide supplementary online coaching to National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET)/Joint Entrance Examination (JEE) aspirants pursuing their studies in government and non-government aided higher secondary schools for enhancement of their competitive ability," Iyer said.

The coaching will be provided in the virtual mode. Hence, the principals of higher secondary schools that don't have smart classrooms with interactive panels or smart TVs were asked to install the system.

The director said that many of the higher secondary schools have received assistance for the development of smart classrooms under a scheme of the Planning and Coordination Department.

"It is requested to make necessary arrangements to install an interactive panel or Smart TV in your HSS at the earliest," he told the principals in the letter.

In case any higher secondary school has not received funds in this regard, the institution is allowed to utilise available funds from the Student Academic Management System (SAMS) account or HSS development fund as per the existing finance department guidelines, the letter read.

Also Read

JEE Advanced 2023: Check out every detail inside about all shift's result

JEE Main 2024 Syllabus: NTA revises syllabus, deletes some topics

Raghuram Rajan under fire for his remarks on India; here's what he said

NEET UG Result 2023: Everything you need to know at the official website

JEE Advanced 2023 result announced on June 18, here's how to check

H9N2 virus spreading among children, has connection with winter: Expert

India needs to work with us: Trudeau after US indictment of Indian national

Indira, Haksar proved more than a match for Nixon-Kissinger in 1971: Ramesh

New SIM Card Rules to be implemented from December 1, check the details

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse an 'unfortunate human tragedy', says Sadhguru

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :Naveen PatnaikOdisha governmentNEET JEEStudentseducation

First Published: Nov 30 2023 | 12:15 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

State Assembly elections 2023: Rajasthan to go to polls tomorrow

After BJP comes to power, such people will stay in jail: Reddy on Owaisi

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story