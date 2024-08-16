On a shoestring: Waqf wallet shrinks on dwindling property income

Waqf boards across the country are not making enough money. This is despite an increase in the number of properties registered under the Waqf, most of which are not commercially developed and generate very little in rent.

As a result, there is little left to spend on community welfare, after accounting for all other expenses, especially since the pandemic.

Collectively, Waqf properties across various states had a net income of over Rs 80 crores in 2014-15 (FY15) and FY16 shows data from the Waqf Assets Management System of India (WAMSI). This gradually increased in the subsequent years and exceeded Rs 150 crores in FY19 and FY20. However, in the years after, there has been a steady decline in their earnings.







Just a little over Rs 1.2 crore in net income was generated in FY24. The entire income came from three states (chart 1). Net annual income includes the gross annual income less the expenditures on taxes or license fees paid to the government or any local authority, repairs and maintenance, and wages. The Waqf Act 1995 mentions that government grants, public donations, or fees collected from educational institutions or other such earnings from “non-remunerative undertakings” like school, colleges, hospitals or orphanages cannot be considered as income.

Previously, Waqf Boards have also been accused of financial mismanagement and corruption.

Faizan Mustafa, Vice-chancellor of Chanakya National Law University, Patna says that these Waqf properties need to be developed so that their incomes increase and the dependence on the government for welfare activities for Muslims reduces.



“These are old properties, pay a very small amount of rent and are never vacated. Most of the Waqf properties are centrally located and if they are developed into commercial centres then they would give better returns,” he says.

The accounts of the various Waqf boards are examined by auditors appointed by the State government. “Since most of the nominations to the Waqf boards and Waqf council are done by the government it can, under the 1995 Act, also get the accounts audited by anyone it deems fit for the job. But if the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) under the new Bill does so, it is fine,” says Mustafa.







Even so, properties registered under the Waqf have tripled in the decade since FY15 (chart 2).



But with more than 232,500 registered properties, Uttar Pradesh has over a fourth of all Waqf properties in the country. This is followed by West Bengal (9.23 per cent), Punjab (8.7 per cent), Tamil Nadu (7.6 per cent), Karnataka (7.2 per cent) and Kerala (6.11 per cent) (chart 3). While 17 per cent of all the registered properties are graveyards, another 16 per cent are agricultural lands, 14 per cent are mosques, 13 per cent are shops and 11 per cent are houses.

Last week, the Central government introduced the Waqf (Amendment) Bill 2024 in the Parliament, now referred to a Joint Parliamentary Committee, to increase accountability and transparency in state Waqf boards.