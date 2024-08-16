LIVE news updates: Isro's SSLV-D carrying EOS-8 satellite lifts off from Sriharikota

Isro's SSLV-D carrying an Earth observation satellite lifted off from Sriharikota today morning. The SSLV-D3-EOS-08 mission follows the successful launch of the second test flight of the Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D2-EOS-07) in February 2023. This is Isro's third major mission in 2024, after the successful launch of PSLV-C58/XpoSat in January and GSLV-F14/INSAT-3DS missions in February. Isro issued an update saying, "SSLV-D3-EOS-08 Mission -- Six-and-a-half-hour countdown leading to the launch commenced at 02.47 hrs IST".
The CBI, now probing the alleged rape and murder of a trainee doctor at RG Kar Medical College and Hospital, has summoned five doctors for questioning. Meanwhile, the Kolkata Police has arrested 19 people and detained three for the vandalism incident at the hospital during the early hours of Aug 15 while protests were on by those seeking justice for the 31-year-old woman.
As per the police, at least 40 people posing as protesters entered the hospital, hurled stones at cops and vandalised property, targeting the nursing station and medicine store, while also damaging CCTV cameras.
President Droupadi Murmu, Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other BJP leaders on Friday paid tribute to former-PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary at the 'Sadaiv Atal' memorial in Delhi. Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and BJP chief JP Nadda among others were also present at the memorial. Vajpayee served as Prime Minister thrice, briefly in 1966, then for two terms in 1999 and 2004. He was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 2015 for his contributions to India's growth and development.
9:33 AM
IMA declares 24-hr closure of non-emergency services from 6 am on Aug 17
The Indian Medical Association has announced a 24-hour nationwide withdrawal of non-emergency services from 6 am on August 17 to protest against the alleged rape and murder of a trainee woman doctor at the state-run R G Kar Medical College and Hospital in Kolkata and the subsequent vandalism at the facility.
9:30 AM
EC to declare schedule for Assembly polls today
The Election Commission will announce the schedule for assembly polls today afternoon. The terms of the legislative assemblies of Haryana and Maharashtra end on November 3 and November 26, respectively. The poll panel also plans to hold assembly polls in Jammu and Kashmir before September 30, the deadline set by the Supreme Court.
9:30 AM
Thailand's Paetongtarn Shinawatra nominated for PM in parliamentary vote
Paetongtarn Shinawatra was nominated to become Thailand's prime minister in a parliamentary vote on Friday by Pheu Thai party secretary general Sorawong Thienthong. The vote comes days after former prime minister Srettha Thavisin was removed from office by a Constitutional Court order.
9:27 AM
PM Modi, President pay tribute to former PM Atal Bihari on his death anniversary
President Droupadi Murmu along with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar paid tributes to the former Prime Minister Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his death anniversary on Friday in a prayer meeting at 'Sadaiv Atal' in Delhi.
9:25 AM
9:07 AM
Isro set to launch EOS-8 satellite with SSLV-D3 today
The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) is scheduled to launch the Earth Observation Satellite-8 (EOS-08) aboard its Small Satellite Launch Vehicle (SSLV-D3) today. The mission marks the third and final developmental flight of the SSLV.