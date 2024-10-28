One terrorist killed as Army vehicle targeted in J-K's Akhnoor, gunfight on

An Indian Army vehicle was attacked by terrorists in the Akhnoor region of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday morning, with one terrorist killed following the assault.

Around 7 am in the Battal area, three terrorists fired multiple rounds at an Army vehicle. Security forces swiftly sealed off the area and launched a manhunt, according to army officials.

This incident comes on the heels of recent attacks, including last week’s ambush on army vehicles in Baramulla, where two soldiers and two civilians lost their lives. Officials stated that personnel from a Rashtriya Rifles unit and civilian porters were en route to the Nagin post in the Afrawat range when terrorists fired on two army trucks near Botapathri, approximately 6 km from Gulmarg.

Days earlier, terrorists killed a local doctor and six non-local labourers at a tunnel construction site in Ganderbal’s Gagangir area.

On Saturday, the Indian Army’s Romeo Force, along with the Special Operations Group (SOG) of the police, discovered a terror hideout in Poonch’s Balnoi sector.

'Loss of lives will be avenged', says LG Sinha

On Saturday, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha vowed to avenge the loss of innocent lives, stating that all resources would be employed to dismantle the terror network.

"Unfortunately, we have a neighbour who, since Independence, has persistently engaged in terrorist activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Despite the poverty and hunger afflicting its citizens, it continues its unholy actions of supporting terrorism and trafficking narcotics," Sinha said.

Reflecting on the recent attacks in Ganderbal and Baramulla, the LG noted that terrorists had targeted soldiers, civilians, infrastructure workers, and labourers from other states.

He further added, "It has been resolved that every drop of blood shed will be avenged by our security forces. In such a situation, India's first line of defence must fulfil its duties with heightened vigilance."

(With agency inputs)