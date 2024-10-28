PM Modi can influence conclusion of Russia-Ukraine conflict: Zelenskyy

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has the potential to influence the conclusion of the Ukraine-Russia conflict, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy told The Times of India in an exclusive interview. Zelenskyy expressed openness to India’s involvement in peace talks, suggesting that New Delhi could even host a peace summit. However, he stressed that any negotiation format must align with Ukraine’s framework, as the conflict is unfolding on Ukrainian soil.

“The war is in our land… We have the platform, which is the peace summit,” Zelenskyy said, while adding that PM Modi can leverage India’s influence to foster peace. Zelenskyy also called for “concrete actions beyond statements”, urging India to consider economic and strategic sanctions that could curtail Moscow’s military operations.

War and the winter

Ukraine faces considerable challenges, with Russian forces maintaining pressure in the Donbas region and uncertainty looming due to the upcoming US presidential election. Should a change in US leadership occur, particularly with a potential Donald Trump victory, Ukraine risks losing crucial military aid from its most substantial backer. Despite this, Zelenskyy expressed confidence in the bipartisan support Ukraine has cultivated within the US Congress, which he believes will continue.

Further exacerbating Ukraine’s situation is the onset of winter, coupled with Russian attacks on Ukraine’s energy infrastructure. This marks the third consecutive harsh winter for Ukraine, said Zelenskyy. However, he said that Ukraine plans to strengthen its energy systems to withstand Russia’s offensive. He underlined the need for international solidarity and support to bolster Ukraine’s resilience.

‘Victory Plan’

More From This Section

Regarding Ukraine’s ‘Victory Plan’ and the prospect of NATO membership, Zelenskyy clarified that his recently-announced ‘Victory Plan’ is aimed at fortifying Ukraine, not as a negotiating tool with Russia. He said that Ukraine has sought an invitation to NATO, which he considers a pivotal step to ensure long-term security and stability. Although immediate NATO membership remains implausible during the ongoing war, Zelenskyy underscored the importance of a documented invitation, which would deter future political shifts within NATO.

Zelenskyy on Brics Summit

Zelenskyy was critical of the recent Brics summit held in Kazan, Russia, labelling it a failure. Noting the absence of leaders from key countries like Saudi Arabia and Brazil, he said Russian President Vladimir Putin had aimed to divide the world into opposing blocs but had failed. According to Zelenskyy, Putin’s approach has alienated even potential allies, who view Russia as a mere supplier of cheap energy rather than a unifying force. Zelenskyy also pointed out that Putin dismissed peace proposals floated by both China and Brazil..

‘Let PM Modi bring back at least 1,000 Ukrainian children’

A particularly urgent concern for Zelenskyy is the plight of ‘Ukrainian children forcibly taken to Russia’. He called on PM Modi to use his diplomatic leverage to facilitate the return of these children. According to Zelenskyy, thousands of Ukrainian children have been separated from their families, some forcibly sent to the battlefield. He suggested that India could play a critical role within the G20 or a broader coalition to pressure Russia into returning these children.

“Let PM Modi bring back at least 1,000 Ukrainian children,” Zelenskyy appealed, noting that such an initiative would be a powerful step toward alleviating one of the conflict’s most tragic outcomes.

‘India can host peace negotiations’

Zelenskyy reiterated the possibility of holding a second peace summit in New Delhi, with India serving as a neutral venue to bring together various stakeholders. He proposed that a summit hosted by India could provide a platform for proposals from countries across continents, including contributions from Brazil, China, the European Union, and African nations. This vision aligns with Zelenskyy’s call for a more inclusive and preparatory process, allowing countries to present diplomatic solutions within Ukraine’s framework for peace.