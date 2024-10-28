Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez jointly inaugurated the new Tata Aircraft Complex for C-295 aircraft manufacturing in Vadodara, Gujarat today (October 28). This facility, based at the Tata Advanced Systems Limited (TASL) campus, represents a milestone as India’s first private sector Final Assembly Line for military aircraft. Under the C-295 program, a total of 56 aircraft are planned, with 16 being delivered directly by Airbus from Spain, and the remaining 40 assembled locally at the Tata facility.

Building an end-to-end aerospace ecosystem in India

The C-295 manufacturing initiative aims to establish a comprehensive aerospace ecosystem within India, covering all stages from production through lifecycle management. According to an official statement from PM Modi’s office, this complex will manage aircraft assembly, testing, qualification, delivery, and maintenance.

"It will involve the full development of a complete ecosystem from manufacture to assembly, testing and qualification, delivery, and maintenance over the aircraft’s complete lifecycle," stated an official from PM Modi's office.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh celebrated the project, calling it a “very special day” for Indian aerospace as it represents the first full-scale military aircraft project led by the private sector. Singh emphasised that this accomplishment will accelerate the development of India’s aerospace industry, aligning with the government’s Make in India mission.

"The C-295 project is a major achievement for the Indian private sector, as it is the first project of its kind where a complete military aircraft will be manufactured in India by a private company. The project will give a significant boost to India's expanding aerospace ecosystem," the Union Minister stated on X (formerly Twitter).

Tata aerospace complex – A collaboration with Spain

This facility results from a collaboration between Tata Advanced Systems and Airbus Spain, underscoring the importance of international partnerships in India’s aerospace growth. In September 2021, India’s Defence Ministry had signed a Rs 21,935 crore contract with Airbus Defense and Space SA to purchase 56 C-295 transport aircraft.

As per the agreement, Airbus will deliver the first 16 aircraft from Spain, while the remaining 40 will be manufactured at the new Tata facility in Vadodara. To date, Airbus has delivered six aircraft, with the seventh scheduled for later this year. The Indian Air Force (IAF) will become the world’s largest C-295 operator, with all deliveries expected by August 2031.

The foundation for this Vadodara complex was laid by PM Modi in October 2022, underscoring the government’s commitment to developing domestic aerospace capabilities. Once fully operational, the IAF will be better equipped to meet diverse operational requirements.

Spanish Prime Minister’s visit to India

Prime Minister Sanchez’s visit, the first by a Spanish leader in 18 years, coincides with this significant aerospace event. The two leaders will lead a 2.5 km joint roadshow from the airport to the TASL facility in Vadodara, with cultural performances along the way.

Following the inauguration, PM Modi and PM Sanchez were slated to meet at Laxmi Vilas Palace for a bilateral meeting over lunch, marking a milestone in India-Spain relations.

PM Modi will then continue his Gujarat tour, visiting Amreli to inaugurate Bharat Mata Sarovar at Dudhala, followed by the launch of development projects valued at over Rs 4,800 crore in Lathi, Amreli, as noted in a PMO release.

What is the C-295 Aircraft and its significance for India’s defence?

The Airbus C-295, initially known as CASA C-295, is a medium tactical transport aircraft designed for multiple roles, including cargo and personnel transport, parachute operations, electronic signals intelligence (ELINT), medical evacuation (MEDEVAC), and maritime patrol.

Developed as a variant of the CASA/IPTN CN-235 in the 1990s, the C-295 had its maiden flight in November 1997 and has since gained popularity, with orders from Spain, Egypt, Poland, and India.

The C-295 will replace the Indian Air Force’s ageing Avro-748 fleet, offering a modern transport solution with a load capacity of 5–10 tonnes. Known for its resilience and reliability, this aircraft has an endurance of up to 11 hours, making it versatile for tactical missions in various climates, for both day and night operations.

Key features include its short take-off and landing capability, a rear ramp door for rapid deployment of troops and cargo, and an indigenous Electronic Warfare suite supplied by Indian defence public sector undertakings Bharat Electronics Ltd and Bharat Dynamics Ltd. The C-295 is positioned as a strategic asset for India’s defence, enabling agile responses to logistical needs even in remote or semi-prepared environments.