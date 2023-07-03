Home / India News / Only a glimpse, more to come: Prez Murmu on women getting top ranks in exam

Only a glimpse, more to come: Prez Murmu on women getting top ranks in exam

The President made her observation as she underlined that girls constitute 66 per cent of the student population in SSSUHE and among the 17 gold medal winners, 11 were girls

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
President Droupadi Murmu

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 03 2023 | 7:44 PM IST
President Droupadi Murmu on Monday said the progress made by women in various sectors presents a glimpse of the change happening in India.

Specifically referring to women bagging the four top ranks of the Union Civil Services examination this year, she said "daughters can perform better than boys if given equal opportunities".

"I am extremely glad that in this year's civil services examination, our daughters made it to the top four ranks. This indicates that whenever equal opportunities are given, our daughters perform better than our boys," Murmu said during the second convocation of Sri Sathya Sai University for Human Excellence (SSSUHE) at Muddenahalli in Karnataka's Chikkaballapura district.

"This is a glimpse of the change happening in India and the golden future of our country," Murmu said.

"Ye to trailer hai. Picture abhi baaki hai. (This is just a trailer. The main picture is yet to come out)," she quipped amidst a round of applause from the audience while uttering the dialogue of a famous Hindi movie.

The President made her observation as she underlined that girls constitute 66 per cent of the student population in SSSUHE and among the 17 gold medal winners, 11 were girls.

She recalled that as the Jharkhand Governor earlier and now as the President, she participated in many convocations where she noticed that women are performing extremely well in the universities.

Praising the private university, she said there are 50 per cent students in SSSUHE who like her are the first in their family to have got degree-level education.

Topics :UPSCDroupadi Murmucivil serviceswomen empowermentcivil servants

First Published: Jul 03 2023 | 7:44 PM IST

