Syed Adil Hussain Shah, a pony ride operator in Jammu and Kashmir’s Pahalgam, reportedly lost his life while trying to protect a tourist during Tuesday’s terror attack that left 26 people dead. Shah attempted to wrest a rifle from one of the terrorists as gunfire erupted near the scenic Baisaran meadow.

Shah, who earned a living ferrying tourists on horseback from the car park to the meadow - accessible only on foot - was the only local civilian killed in the attack. According to an ANI report, eyewitnesses said the terrorists, before opening fire, asked victims their religion and made them recite Islamic verses, reportedly selecting targets based on their answers.

His brave act came as tourists scrambled to flee the ambush. Shah had reportedly tried to shield the tourist he had taken up the trail earlier that day.

The 32-year-old was the sole breadwinner for his family, which includes his ageing parents, wife, and children. His family is now shattered by both the emotional loss and the financial uncertainty that lies ahead.

His grieving mother, overwhelmed with sorrow, pleaded for justice, while his father, Syed Haider Shah, recounted the panic and heartbreak upon learning of his son's fate.

“My son went to Pahalgam yesterday for work. Around 3 pm, we heard of the attack. We tried calling him, but his phone was off. It rang again around 4:40 pm, but no one answered. We rushed to the police station and were told he had been shot,” he told ANI.

Shah later succumbed to his injuries.