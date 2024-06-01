Home / India News / Pak refuses to share details of consular access to 2 Indian spying accused

Pak refuses to share details of consular access to 2 Indian spying accused

The consular access was provided at the request of the Indian government and the meeting between Indian diplomats and the alleged spies took place on Monday

Press Trust of India Islamabad
Pakistan on Friday refused to share details of consular access to the two Indian nationals held on the charges of spying, saying such access had been provided from time to time.

Foreign Office spokesperson Mumtaz Zahra Baloch was asked at the weekly briefing about the reported consular access to two Indians who were arrested for allegedly spying in Gilgit-Baltistan.

I will not go into the details of such communications. However, Pakistan does from time to time arrange consular access for the Indian High Commission to its nationals, she said.

Earlier this week, The Express Tribune newspaper reported that Pakistan authorities granted consular access to India for a meeting with two Indian nationals arrested on charges of spying in 2020.

The consular access was provided at the request of the Indian government and the meeting between Indian diplomats and the alleged spies took place on Monday.

Reports suggest that the two individuals, purportedly from Jammu and Kashmir, were arrested in Gilgit-Baltistan on charges of espionage in 2020. They were identified as 29-year-old Feroze Ahmad Lone and 24-year-old Noor Muhammad Wani, both from the Gorez area of Kashmir.

A three-member delegation from the Indian High Commission in Islamabad met with the two prisoners at Adiala Jail, diplomatic sources said. Interior Ministry officers were also present during the meeting, according to sources.

