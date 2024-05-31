Home / India News / Court sends CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days judicial custody

Court sends CM Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar to 14 days judicial custody

Kumar, personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official reidence on May 13

Bibhav Kumar, Bibhav
New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal’s aide Bibhav Kumar being taken to Tis Hazari court in connection with Swati Maliwal assault case, in New Delhi, Friday, May 24, 2024. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2024 | 6:17 PM IST
A court here on Friday remanded Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal's aide Bibhav Kumar, who has been accused of assaulting AAP Rajya Sabha MP Swati Maliwal, in judicial custody for 14 days.

Kumar, personal assistant to Kejriwal, allegedly assaulted Maliwal at the chief minister's official reidence on May 13.

Metropolitan Magistrate Gaurav Goyal allowed the Delhi Police's plea seeking judicial custody for Kumar, who was produced before him on expiry of his three- day police custody.

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has reserved its order on maintainability of Kumar's plea challenging his arrest.
 

Earlier on Monday, Kumar's bail plea was dismissed by a sessions court which said there appeared to be no "pre-meditation" by Maliwal in lodging the FIR and that her allegations could not be "swiped away".

Kumar was arrested on May 18. He was sent to police custody for five days the same day by a magisterial court which observed that his anticipatory bail plea had become infructuous because of his arrest.

He was sent to four-day judicial custody last Friday.

The FIR against Kumar was registered on May 16 under various Indian Penal Code provisions, including for criminal intimidation, assault or criminal force on a woman with the intent to disrobe her and attempt to commit culpable homicide.

Topics :Arvind KejriwalDelhiDelhi High Court

First Published: May 31 2024 | 6:17 PM IST

