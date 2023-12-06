Home / India News / Parl panel advice to start process of approval of 2nd airport in Chennai

Parl panel advice to start process of approval of 2nd airport in Chennai

As per the report, the Tamil Nadu government has identified two locations Mamandur and Parandur for the development of a second airport in Chennai

An aerial view of submerged Chennai airport during heavy rains in Chennai
ANI

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 06 2023 | 1:28 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

The Parliamentary Committee on Government Assurance has recommended the Civil Aviation Ministry to expedite the process of granting necessary approval to the proposed second airport in Chennai.

The 77th Report of the Committee on Government Assurance, which was presented to Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar on Tuesday, mentioned the recommendation of the panel chaired by Rajya Sabha MP M Thambidurai of All India Anna Dravina Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK).

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

"The Committee observed that the Ministry has not taken a final decision in respect of the proposed second airport at Parandur near Chennai. The Committee, therefore, recommended to expedite the process of granting necessary approval to the proposed second airport at Chennai," mentioned the report, which was considered and adopted by the Committee at its meeting held on December 4.

As per the report, the Tamil Nadu government has identified two locations Mamandur and Parandur for the development of a second airport in Chennai.

However, the response from the state government regarding the finalisation of the site is awaited.

The Ministry of Civil Aviation vide its Implementation Report laid by the Ministry of Parliamentary Affairs on the table of the House on August 7 this year stated that in its continuous endeavour to upgrade airport infrastructure in the country has constructed a new integrated Terminal Building in an area of 136,295 sqm at Rs 1,260 crore at Chennai, pointed the report.

"With this, the passenger handling capacity of Chennai Airport has been augmented to 30 million passengers per annum (MPPA) from 23 MPPA. The New Integrated Terminal Building has been inaugurated on April 8 this year. The Ministry also provided the details of upgradation and construction of New Integrated Terminal Building at Chennai," it further said.

"On examination, the Implementation Report was treated as part-fulfilment of the assurance as the assurance pertains to seeking details of upgradation of the Chennai Airport with international standards and establishment of second airport in Chennai. However, in the instance Implementation Report no information was provided whether a final decision has been taken in respect to proposed second airport at Parandur near Chennai," the report added.

New Chennai Greenfield International Airport is a proposed greenfield airport project. It will be built near Parandur of Kanchipuram district. The proposed airport will be spread around 5,000 acres.

Also Read

Cyclone Biparjoy brings heavy rain in parts of Rajasthan, details inside

Will Cyclone Biparjoy impact states other than Gujarat? See full list here

Bracing for Biparjoy: Cyclones hitting India's coasts become more frequent

Cyclone Biparjoy: Gujarat on yellow alert, landfall expected on Thursday

Cyclone Michaung: Lesser damage than previous time, says Tamil Nadu CM

Maruti, Mahindra, Audi extend support to customers in cyclone-hit areas

Ayodhya Ram Temple: Idol depicting Lord Ram's child form near completion

Cash-for-kidneys scam: Ministry orders inquiry against Apollo Hospitals

Kejriwal directs audit of DJB by CAG amid allegations of financial bungling

Digital India Act unlikely to be in place before LS election: Chandrasekhar

Follow our WhatsApp channel

Topics :ParliamentCivil Aviation Ministrycivil aviation sectorChennaiTamil Nadu government

First Published: Dec 06 2023 | 1:28 PM IST

Explore News

Elections 2023

Chhattisgarh polls: Congress will win over 75 seats, says CM Bhupesh Baghel

Assembly elections result 2023: Time, when and where to watch, and more

Technology News

OnePlus 12 to come in three colours, might get wood-grain textured variant

Generative AI, data analytics driving online retail momentum, say experts

India News

Weather Update today 24 Nov: IMD predicts heavy rain in many states

Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Rescue team to start drilling at 11 am today

Economy News

India could miss planned divestment targets by more than half this year

SBI set to increase interest rate after RBI's higher risk weight norms

Next Story