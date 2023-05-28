Parliament can transform challenges into opportunities: Lok Sabha Speaker

Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is a reflection of India's rich history and cultural heritage which will give impetus to new ideas.

He said that the country's transparent and effective work has strengthened people's belief in democracy and increased their participation in the process.

Addressing the inauguration ceremony at the new Lok Sabha chamber, Om Birla said, "During this Amrit Kaal, the whole country is being witness to this historical event. I would like to congratulate the Prime Minister whose dedication and guidance, this Parliament got built in less than 2.5 years. I would also like to thank all those who worked for the Parliament. The construction workers stayed committed even during the tough Covid phase."

He said that during the last seven decades, valuable discussions between the leaders in the Parliament have led to the redressal of people's issues and the formation of laws that brought substantial transformation in the lives of the people and strengthened the people's belief in democracy.

"India is considered as the country for the origin of democracy in the world. Our transparent and effective work has strengthened people's belief in democracy and larger participation of people further validates the fact," Birla said.

The Lok Sabha Speaker further added, "Democracy is the valuable legacy of our country, the power of our present and the of our golden future. Our Parliament is the custodian of our glorious democratic legacy. It has the capability to transform challenges into opportunities. Unity in diversity is our strength. All the MPs despite all the differences, raise issues in voice for the country."

Birla said that the Parliament has been a witness of several historical events and now it is the responsibility of the leaders to preserve the legacy of the Parliament.

"Members across parties had presented the need of a new Parliament, after which both the houses took the matter to Prime Minister for approval. I would like to thank him for catering to the needs of the members. Also, by installing 'Sengol' near the Lok Sabha's chair, PM Modi has reaffirmed his commitment towards historical legacy and unbiased leadership," he stated.

The Lok Sabha speaker urged everyone to take forward the good principles of the Parliamentary system and contribute to the building of a developed India.

"I am confident that the new atmosphere in the new Parliament will engender new ideas. It is also an example of our rich history, where one can witness the cultural legacy of the country. It will also allow every state to look at a reflection of their culture. I would like to urge all the MPs to enter the new Parliament with new beliefs and put forward good principles of our Parliamentary system to make our institutions ideal in the world. I hope we will be able to a developed country using = creative and positive discussions," Birla further added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi dedicated the new Parliament building to the nation on Sunday by unveiling a plaque and installing the 'Sengol' in the new Lok Sabha chamber.

The newly constructed building of Parliament, which will work to further enrich India's glorious democratic traditions and constitutional values, is equipped with state-of-the-art facilities which will help the Members to perform their functions in a better way.

The new Parliament building is designed to enable 888 members to sit in the Lok Sabha.In the present building of the Parliament, there is a provision for the sitting of 543 Members in the Lok Sabha and 250 in the Rajya Sabha.

Keeping in view the future requirements, arrangements have been made for a meeting of 888 members in the Lok Sabha and 384 members in the Rajya Sabha in the newly constructed building of the Parliament. The joint session of both Houses will be held in the Lok Sabha Chamber.