New Parliament is a reflection of aspirations of 140 cr Indians: PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians

IANS New Delhi
Last Updated : May 28 2023 | 1:45 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said that the new Parliament building is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians and this temple of democracy gives the message of India's determination to the world.

Making his first speech in the new Parliament, which he inaugurated earlier in the day, Modi said: "In every country's development, there are moments like these which becomes historic. And when India is celebrating 'Azadi ka Amrit Kaal', the people of India have gifted its democracy a new Parliament House."

Modi added: "This is not just a building. It is a reflection of the aspirations and dreams of 140 crore Indians. This is the temple of our democracy giving the message of India's determination to the world."

Commenting on the installation of the historic 'Sengol' in Lok Sabha chamber, Modi said: "Whenever proceedings begin in this Parliament House, Sengol will continue to inspire us all."

Modi also said that our democracy is our inspiration, our Constitution is our resolve. "The best representative of this inspiration, this resolution, is our Parliament," he said.

He also asserted that when India moves forward, the world moves forward. "This new building of the Parliament will call for the development of the world along with the development of India," he said.

Twenty opposition parties have boycotted the inauguration of the new Parliament building accusing the BJP of not inviting President Droupadi Murmu and citing it as an insult to the first citizen of the country.

Meanwhile, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi described Parliament as the voice of the people and slammed the Prime Minister for inaugurating the new Parliament House building saying that he is considering the inauguration as a coronation.

First Published: May 28 2023 | 1:55 PM IST

