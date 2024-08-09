Parliament LIVE: Cong MP Ramesh submits privilege notice against Pradhan on Preamble issue

Parliament LIVE news: The Centre is set to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 which seeks to increase the option for nominees per bank account to four, from existing one, among others. Another proposed change relates to redefining 'substantial interest' for directorships, which could increase to Rs 2 crore instead of the current limit of Rs 5 lakh, which was fixed almost six decades ago. As per the revised list of business of Lok Sabha, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is scheduled to introduce the Banking Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024 later in the day. In addition, the Bill also seeks to give greater freedom to banks in deciding the remuneration to be paid to statutory auditors.

The Bill also seeks to redefine the reporting dates for banks for regulatory compliance to the 15th and last day of every month instead of the second and fourth Fridays. The Bill, which was approved by the Union Cabinet last Friday, proposes to amend the Reserve Bank of India Act, 1934, the Banking Regulation Act, 1949, the State Bank of India Act, 1955, the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1970 and the Banking Companies (Acquisition and Transfer of Undertakings) Act, 1980. The announcement about this was made by the Finance Minister in her 2023-24 Budget speech.

Congress General Secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh moved a privilege motion notice in the Rajya Sabha, against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of misleading the House (Rajya Sabha) on the issue of removal of Preamble from NCERT textbooks. "I hereby give notice of a question of privilege under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) against Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education for having misled the House," the Congress leader said in the notice.