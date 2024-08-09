Parliament LIVE: Cong MP Ramesh submits privilege notice against Pradhan on Preamble issue

Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.
Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha news updates: Here are the news updates on the developments in the Parliament
Congress General Secretary and MP Jairam Ramesh moved a privilege motion notice in the Rajya Sabha, against Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, accusing him of misleading the House (Rajya Sabha) on the issue of removal of Preamble from NCERT textbooks. "I hereby give notice of a question of privilege under Rule 187 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business in the Council of States (Rajya Sabha) against Dharmendra Pradhan, Minister of Education for having misled the House," the Congress leader said in the notice.
First Published: Aug 09 2024 | 10:50 AM IST