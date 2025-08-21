Parliament's monsoon session sees lowest functioning of 18th Lok Sabha

Monsoon session sees lowest functioning in 18th LS

The Monsoon Session of Parliament was held between July 21 and August 21. Both Houses functioned for 21 days as scheduled. However, two-thirds of the planned time was lost to disruptions.

The Lok Sabha (LS) functioned for 29% of its scheduled time, while the Rajya Sabha (RS) for 34 per cent, according PRS Legislative Research -- a think-tank that studies legislative performance.

This was the lowest functioning seen during the 18th LS.

Question Hour functioned for 23%of scheduled time in the LS and for 6% in the RS.

No questions were answered orally on 12 days in the RS and seven days in the LS. There was limited discussion on Bills before passing 13 Bills were introduced during the session (excluding appropriation Bills). Five Bills were referred to committees. Three were referred to Joint Committees, and two were referred to Select Committees of LS. The other eight were passed within the session. 50% of the functioning time of the LS (19 hrs) and more than a third of the functioning time of the RS (16 hrs) was spent on discussing Operation Sindoor.