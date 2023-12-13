Parliament security breach: Top ten updates on Lok Sabha incident

A major security breach took place on Wednesday when two unidentified men jumped from the visitor's gallery of the Lok Sabha with what looked like gas canisters. Here are ten updates on the Parliament security breach incident:



1) The Lok Sabha has been adjourned and Speaker Om Birla has convened an all-party meeting on security breach.

Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel



2) High-level inquiry into the incident has been ordered and security arrangements will be tightened according to suggestions from members, Speaker Om Birla said today in the aftermath of the incident. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla said," A comprehensive review will be done regarding the security in the House. The House is adjourned till 11:00 am tomorrow."



3) One of the persons has been identified as Sagar Sharma, and the other is Manoranjan.



4) The two suspects arrested for protesting outside the Parliament by spraying coloured gas today were identified as Neelam, 42, of Haryana's Hisar, and Amol Shinde, 25, of Maharasthra's Latur area. Neelam has been studying for civil services entrance exams in Haryana's Hisar district.



5) The Delhi Police said that the two people caught outside the Parliament building --Neelam and Amol-- were not carrying mobile phones and have refused association with any organisation. The police are forming a special team to conduct interrogations.



6) So far, the Intelligence Bureau (IB) has questioned four people in connection with the security breach in the Parliament. Security teams have been sent to their native places.



7) The investigation is being conducted by a special cell of an anti-terror unit of the Delhi Police.



8) According to Amroha MP Kunwar Danish Ali, the two persons had been issued passes by the office of BJP leader Pratap Simha.



9) One person was seen leaping on the benches, and the other was hanging from the visitor gallery and spraying smoke during live proceedings of Lok Sabha. Both persons were carrying canisters, and the House was filled with yellow smoke.



10) The incident took place when Khagen Murmu, a BJP member of Parliament from Maldaha (West Bengal), was speaking in the Lok Sabha.