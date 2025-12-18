Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings resume for 14th day in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 18 2025 | 11:29 AM IST
Parliament will reconvene at 11 am on Thursday, with just one day left in the Winter Session. Both Houses are scheduled to take up several Bills, while a number of committee reports will also be tabled.
In the Lok Sabha, a discussion under Rule 193 on air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region will be raised by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK MP Kanimozhi and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Separately, Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice seeking a discussion on what he described as “ongoing chaos” caused by widespread flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo.
The Lok Sabha was adjourned at midnight on Wednesday after extended proceedings. The House debated the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 (VB-G RAM-G Bill), with members remaining in the House till late night to put forward their views. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who introduced the Bill earlier, moved it for consideration and passage. Opposition members, however, demanded that the proposed legislation be referred to the standing committee for detailed scrutiny.
During the day, the Lok Sabha also passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025.
11:29 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: Ram Mohan Naidu addresses pilot training, routes, regional connectivity in LS
Replying to questions in the Lok Sabha, Union Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu said flying training organisations (FTOs) are in talks to set up more centres to meet India’s rising demand for pilots. He also said discussions are underway to start a flight route between Kadappa and Kuwait.
Responding to DMK MP T R Baalu’s demand for an airport at Velankani to ease travel for devotees to the shrine, Naidu urged the Tamil Nadu government to submit a proposal for a feasibility study. He also informed the House that the UDAAN scheme for affordable air travel has been extended by ten years.
11:25 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: Coal ban hurting livelihoods in Meghalaya, says NPP MP Khalukhi
NPP MP Dr Wanweiroy Khalukhi raised concerns over the impact of the coal ban in Meghalaya, saying it has affected people’s constitutional right to livelihood. He also pointed to a decline in the State’s revenue and urged the Central government to take steps to support the region.
11:22 AM
Winter Session LIVE updates: Ministry proactive in building airports, aviation minister tells Lok Sabha
In the response to the questions raised in Lok Sabha, Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu says when it comes to building airports in the country, the ministry has always been very proactive.
11:15 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Shivraj Chouhan to reply in Lok Sabha on G-RAM-G Bill debate
Rural Development and Agriculture & Farmers Welfare Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan will respond in the Lok Sabha on Thursday to the ongoing discussion on the Developed India – Employment and Livelihood Mission (Rural): Developed India G-RAM-G Bill, 2025.
11:10 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Proceedings resume in Rajya Sabha
Vice-President C P Radhakrishnan is presiding over the sitting, with members laying papers on the table of the House as per the listed business.
11:07 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Question hour begins in Lok Sabha
11:05 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha speaker reads out obituary references
The session begins with Lok Sabha speaker Om Birla, reading out obituary references for four members.
11:02 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Proceedings resume in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
10:55 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Opposition MPs hold protest march in Parliament complex
Carrying photographs of Mahatma Gandhi, several opposition MPs on Thursday staged a protest march inside the Parliament House complex against the government’s G RAM G Bill, demanding its withdrawal. Marching behind a large banner reading “Mahatma Gandhi NREGA”, the MPs walked from the Gandhi statue at Prerna Sthal to Makar Dwar, raising slogans against the government.
Those who took part in the protest included Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, AICC general secretary K C Venugopal, DMK MPs K Kanimozhi, T R Baalu and A Raja, IUML’s E T Mohammed Basheer, Shiv Sena (UBT)’s Arvind Sawant and RSP’s N K Premchandran, among others.
10:50 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Opposition raise issue of atrocities on minorities
10:29 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Congress MP Manish Tewari gives Adjournment Motion Notice in LS
Congress MP Manish Tewari has given an Adjournment Motion notice in the Lok Sabha seeking a discussion on the “ongoing chaos” caused by widespread IndiGo flight cancellations and delays.
10:19 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: SP MP speaks on air pollution debate in Lok Sabha
Samajwadi Party MP Ram Gopal Yadav cast doubt on whether Parliament would hold a meaningful discussion on air pollution, taking a swipe at the Delhi chief minister for allegedly downplaying the issue. He said pollution cannot be addressed unless fuel consumption is curbed, suggesting limits on petrol and diesel use and restricting individuals to owning just one car.
10:17 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Lok Sabha to take up discussion on air pollution
10:15 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE updates: Day 14 proceedings to resume in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha
