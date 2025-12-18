Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Proceedings resume for 14th day in Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha

Parliament will reconvene at 11 am on Thursday, with just one day left in the Winter Session. Both Houses are scheduled to take up several Bills, while a number of committee reports will also be tabled.

In the Lok Sabha, a discussion under Rule 193 on air pollution in the Delhi-NCR region will be raised by Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, DMK MP Kanimozhi and BJP MP Bansuri Swaraj. Separately, Congress MP Manish Tewari has submitted an Adjournment Motion notice seeking a discussion on what he described as “ongoing chaos” caused by widespread flight cancellations and delays by IndiGo.

The Lok Sabha was adjourned at midnight on Wednesday after extended proceedings. The House debated the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025 ( VB-G RAM-G Bill ), with members remaining in the House till late night to put forward their views. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, who introduced the Bill earlier, moved it for consideration and passage. Opposition members, however, demanded that the proposed legislation be referred to the standing committee for detailed scrutiny.

During the day, the Lok Sabha also passed the Sustainable Harnessing and Advancement of Nuclear Energy for Transforming India Bill, 2025.