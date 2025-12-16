Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharam introduces Bill to amend insurance laws

2 min read Last Updated : Dec 16 2025 | 12:36 PM IST
Parliament is expected to witness a stormy session on Tuesday, with the opposition set to corner the government over worsening air pollution and the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR, as well as its move to introduce a Bill aimed at replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The government, meanwhile, is likely to hit back over alleged slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised during the Congress’ ‘vote chori’ rally in the national capital on Sunday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has demanded an apology from the opposition, saying the incident reflected the Congress’ mindset. Amid the heightened political tension, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to remain present in the House till December 19, signalling the introduction of key legislation during the remainder of the Winter Session.
Today, several important Bills are lined up for introduction, discussion and passage in Parliament. These include the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025, aimed at reforming higher education; the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which seeks to replace MGNREGA with a new framework guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment; and the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, proposing amendments to key insurance laws. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025 is also listed for consideration and passage.
On Monday, during the ongoing Winter Session, Parliament saw sharp exchanges between the treasury benches and the opposition as major Bills were tabled, including proposals related to rural employment guarantees and higher education
12:36 PM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: RSP, TMC MPs oppose insurance bill citing Hindi title, private sector bias
RSP MP NK Premchandran opposed the proposed insurance bill, arguing that its Hindi title violates parliamentary rules. TMC MP Saugata Roy raised similar concerns, noting that the bill’s name echoes BJP slogans and reflects a push for ‘Hindi imposition’ through legislation.
Roy further criticised the bill, saying it could undermine public sector insurers like LIC by giving excessive control to private players, potentially reversing progress in India’s insurance sector.
12:25 PM
Parliament Session LIVE: Sonia Gandhi raises concerns over workload, pay for women workers under govt schemes
Congress MP Sonia Gandhi drew the attention of the Rajya Sabha to the challenges faced by women workers implementing key government schemes, including ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, and community resource persons under the National Rural Livelihood Mission.
She highlighted that while these initiatives aim to empower women, the workers remain overburdened and underpaid despite their critical contributions to maternal health, immunisation, and community development. Gandhi also pointed out multiple vacancies in these schemes, emphasising the need for adequate staffing and fair compensation.
12:03 PM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Several Congress leaders move adjournment motion to discuss Delhi AQI
Several Congress leaders on Tuesday submitted Adjournment Motion notices in Parliament seeking urgent debate on the ‘severe’ air pollution affecting Delhi-NCR.
MPs Manickam Tagore and Vijay Vasanth highlighted the 24-hour average Air Quality Index of 461, categorised as “Severe Plus,” and urged the government to declare a National Public Health Emergency.
11:48 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Marine exports up nearly 20% despite global uncertainty, says Piyush Goyal
Union Minister Piyush Goyal told the Lok Sabha that India’s fisheries and marine exports sector has recorded strong growth despite global uncertainties.
Goyal said both the Department of Fisheries and the Marine Products Export Development Authority (MPEDA) under the Commerce Ministry are working in close coordination to diversify fish exports and sustain growth.
He added that marine exports registered nearly 20 per cent growth during the first seven months of the current financial year, up to October, reflecting the sector’s resilience amid challenging global conditions.
11:40 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: MoS answers queries on welcfare scheme for senior citizens
11:16 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Oppn leaders hold protest over MGNREGA name change
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to oppose Viksit Bharat Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission in LS
Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to intervene in Parliament today, to oppose the government’s Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin).
Earlier, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge criticised the Centre’s move to reframe the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MNREGA), asserting that the Congress would strongly oppose any attempt to dilute the scheme.
10:30 AM
Parliament Winter Session LIVE: Key Bills to be tabled in Lok Sabha today
