Parliament Winter Session LIVE: FM Nirmala Sitharam introduces Bill to amend insurance laws

Parliament is expected to witness a stormy session on Tuesday, with the opposition set to corner the government over worsening air pollution and the deteriorating Air Quality Index (AQI) in Delhi-NCR, as well as its move to introduce a Bill aimed at replacing the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA). The government, meanwhile, is likely to hit back over alleged slogans against Prime Minister Narendra Modi raised during the Congress’ ‘vote chori’ rally in the national capital on Sunday. Union Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju has demanded an apology from the opposition, saying the incident reflected the Congress’ mindset. Amid the heightened political tension, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has issued a whip to its Lok Sabha MPs, asking them to remain present in the House till December 19, signalling the introduction of key legislation during the remainder of the Winter Session.

Today, several important Bills are lined up for introduction, discussion and passage in Parliament. These include the Viksit Bharat Shiksha Adhishthan Bill, 2025 , aimed at reforming higher education; the Viksit Bharat – Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Bill, 2025, which seeks to replace MGNREGA with a new framework guaranteeing 125 days of wage employment; and the Sabka Bima Sabki Raksha (Amendment of Insurance Laws) Bill, 2025, proposing amendments to key insurance laws. The Repealing and Amending Bill, 2025 is also listed for consideration and passage.

On Monday, during the ongoing Winter Session, Parliament saw sharp exchanges between the treasury benches and the opposition as major Bills were tabled, including proposals related to rural employment guarantees and higher education