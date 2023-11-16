Platforms with search and algorithmic biases won't get safe harbor: MoS IT

Safe harbour and immunity provided under Section 79 of the Information Technology Act, 2000, will not apply to platforms that are involved in search bias, algorithmic bias, or biases in AI models, said Minister of State (MoS) Rajeev Chandrashekhar on Thursday.

His comment came as a response to a post on X (formerly Twitter) from a user who shared a screenshot of Google Bard denying summarising an article from an Indian website, calling it a ‘biased’ and ‘unreliable’ source.

“Search bias, algorithmic bias, and AI models with bias are real violations of the safety and trust obligations placed on platforms under rule 3(1)(b) of IT rules under the regulatory framework in India. Those who are aggrieved by this can file FIRs against such platforms and safe harbour/immunity under Section 79 will not apply to these cases,” said the minister.

Notably, Section 79 of the IT Act 2000 provides legal immunity to internet and social media platforms for any third-party information, data, or communication link made available or hosted by them.

Though there are no specific provisions for regulating artificial intelligence in the IT Act 2000, platforms like Google Bard, which are classified as an intermediary, still come under the purview of the law.

The upcoming Digital India Bill, which is expected to replace the IT Act, 2000, is expected to have provisions around the regulation of Artificial Intelligence and lay rules and guidelines for responsible use of AI, according to reports in the media.