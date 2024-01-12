Home / India News / PM asks youth to reduce dynastic influence, take part in electoral process

First-time voters can bring new energy and power to India's democracy, he said

He also said that India's youths are becoming brand ambassadors of yoga and Ayurveda | Photo: X@ANI
Press Trust of India Nashik

2 min read Last Updated : Jan 12 2024 | 2:46 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday described India's present-day youth as the most fortunate generation of the 21st century, poised to take the country to greater heights during Amrit Kaal, and urged them to participate in the electoral process to "reduce" the influence of dynastic politics.

Addressing a gathering after inaugurating the 27th National Youth Festival here, Modi said dynastic politics has caused immense harm to the country and urged the youth to get themselves enrolled as voters as soon as possible.

India is the mother of democracy. If youth express their political views by casting their votes, the future of the country will be good," he said.

First-time voters can bring new energy and power to India's democracy, he said.

Invoking Sri Aurobindo and Swami Vivekananda, he said the youth have the calibre to create history in Amrit Kaal because of their commitment and intellect.

The National Youth Festival is organised every year from January 12 to 16. Swami Vivekananda's birth anniversary falls on January 12.

India is among the top five global economies. It figures in the list of top three start-up ecosystems because of the commitment and calibre of the youth, he said.

Cheapest mobile data in India amazes the people of the world, said the prime minister during his address.

We have to become the world's third largest economy, he said, adding that the world today looks at India as a country with a skilled workforce.

Modi appealed to citizens to perform shramadaan' by undertaking cleanliness campaigns in temples and pilgrimage centres across the country ahead of the consecration ceremony of the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

He also said that India's youths are becoming brand ambassadors of yoga and Ayurveda.

First Published: Jan 12 2024 | 2:46 PM IST

