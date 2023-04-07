Home / India News / PM doesn't understand importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia

PM doesn't understand importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education

New Delhi
PM doesn't understand importance of education: Jailed AAP leader Sisodia

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 07 2023 | 10:30 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Jailed AAP leader Manish Sisodia has written a letter addressing the people of the country, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi does not understand the importance of education.

In the letter which was posted on Twitter by Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal, his former deputy said, "It is very dangerous for the country if the prime minister is less educated."

"(Narendra) Modi does not understand science... Modi ji does not understand the importance of education," Sisodia claimed in the letter, alleging that 60,000 schools have been closed in the country in the last few years.

"It is necessary to have an educated prime minister for the progress of India," he said.

The CBI had on February 26 arrested Sisodia in connection with alleged corruption in the formulation and implementation of the now-scrapped Delhi Excise Policy 2021-22.

Topics :Manish SisodiaNarendra ModiAAP government

First Published: Apr 07 2023 | 10:06 AM IST

Also Read

Manish Sisodia will have to 'face the law' in excise policy scam case: BJP

Aim of BJP-led Centre is to defame Kejriwal, AAP leaders: Sanjay Singh

BJP making 'illegitimate' use of Delhi officers, says Manish Sisodia

Manish Sisodia defamation case: Delhi HC stays trial court proceedings

In 15 years, BJP turned Delhi into a garbage mound, says Dy CM Sisodia

Govt working to make Assam Police "zero vacancy force": Assam CM Sarma

More people adopting preventive healthcare post-Covid, say experts

Delhi temperature remains below season's average at min of 17.4 deg C

Rich get richer, poor get poorer: Sibal on PM's social justice remarks

Cheated his father and Congress: KPCC chief on Anil Antony joining BJP

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story