Home / India News / PM launches sickle cell anemia eradication mission 2047; slams Cong

PM launches sickle cell anemia eradication mission 2047; slams Cong

Beware of those (parties) who are giving fake guarantees. Such people have brought schemes of guarantees despite they don't have their own (political) guarantee, Modi said

Press Trust of India Shahdol (MP)
PM Modi

2 min read Last Updated : Jul 01 2023 | 5:51 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday launched National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission 2047 by unveiling a portal and also released a guideline for the management of the disease and different modules for its monitoring.

At a function held at Shahdol in Madhya Pradesh, the prime minister took a swipe at the opposition and asked people to beware of "fake guarantees" being given by "family-centric" political parties including Congress.

Beware of those (parties) who are giving fake guarantees. Such people have brought schemes of guarantees despite they don't have their own (political) guarantee, Modi said.

He said, "Family-centric parties including Congress are hobnobbing together".

On the occasion, Modi started the distribution of more than 3 crore digital Ayushman cards in the country and one crore PVC Ayushman Bharat cards in MP.

He announced that Rani Durgavati's 500th birth anniversary will be celebrated across India and stamps will be released.

The prime minister distributed Sickle Cell colour-coded counselling cards to a few beneficiaries. He also handed over Ayushman cards and PVC Ayushman Bharat cards physically to some beneficiaries.

The National Sickle Cell Anemia Eradication Mission (NSCAEM), which aims to address the pressing health challenges posed by sickle cell disease, particularly among the tribal population, was announced in the Union Budget 2023.

Modi said that Ayushman Card is a guarantee of Rs 5 lakh treatment in hospitals.

"It is the guarantee of Modi," he added.

"The government aims to eradicate sickle cell anemia from India in a mission mode by 2047," Modi said, adding that half of the total number of persons affected by this disease in the world are in India.

Also Read

Elimination of sickle cell disease a multi-sectoral mission: VK Paul

Obesity in children is rising, it comes with major health consequences

Pakistan PM Shahbaz Sharif kicks off nationwide polio eradication drive

World TB Day: PM Modi launches initiatives to eliminate disease by 2025

IISc-incubated start-up unveils sickle-cell anaemia diagnostic kit

Befitting reply will be given to those who cast evil eye on India: Rajnath

Punjab govt to buy private thermal power plant, says CM Bhagwant Mann

Protecting biodiversity top priority of Modi govt: Environment Min

Meeting production target, supply to power sector top priority: Coal India

Implementation of GST has brought in economic revolution: Puducherry LG

Topics :Narendra Modisickle cell diseaseMadhya Pradesh

First Published: Jul 01 2023 | 5:51 PM IST

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story