Implementation of GST has brought in economic revolution: Puducherry LG

Puducherry Lt Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan on Saturday said the introduction and implementation of Goods and Services Tax (GST) in the country has brought in an economic revolution in the country.

Addressing officers and tax payers at the celebrations of 'Six Years of GST' organised by the Commissionerate of GST and Central Excise (Puducherry), the Lt Governor said it (GST) marked a significant milestone in the indirect system of taxation.

"It is a remarkable initiative in a diverse and federal country as multiple tax laws have been consolidated into a single system. It is no small feat," the Lt Governor said.

She said tax compliance had also increased. "Where there is increased response and compliance the development of the nation is also ensured," the Lt Governor, who also gave away awards to the tax payers on the occasion said.

Soundararajan said the GST Council meeting also took into consideration periodically the various views and feedback from Finance Ministers of states and decisions have been taken in a democratic manner. "There is no truth in the comments that the GST was imposed on the shoulders of the people," the Lt Governor said after highlighting the various household articles and commodities used by common man that had witnessed the reduction in the GST rates.

She wanted a broader propaganda among the people on the advantages and special features of implementation of GST.

The territorial PWD Minister K Lakshminarayanan said doubts were raised in the wake of the introduction of GST six years ago as to whether the revenue would increase.

"We now see how much of progress has been made in the realisation of GST. The principle of cooperative federalism is also being maintained. The quantum of tax realized through GST had also been increasing," he said, adding that the ease of doing business had also been one of the chief features of the business community.

"GST plays a significant role and Puducherry had also witnessed a sizeable hike in the revenue through GST," Lakshminararyanan said, adding that the infrastructure development in Puducherry had also been facilitated in sectors like tourism.

N Padmasri, Commissioner of GST and Central Excise-Puducherry, who welcomed those present said that a robust system had now been in place. She said that an impressive transformation had emerged across the country since the GST was introduced six years ago. The tax collection had also grown across the country.