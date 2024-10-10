PM meets Council of Ministers; stresses on good governance, public service

A day after the ruling BJP registered a historic victory in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers and gave the message of good governance and public service to his colleagues. This was the first meeting of the Council of Ministers after the completion of the first 100 days of NDA-3. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp The meeting took stock of the first three months of the government. Some Union secretaries also attended it. Discussions were also held on the future agenda with a focus on reforms to realise the goal of developed India, sources said.

They said the prime minister reminded everyone that politics is a means of national service and not a mere tool to stay in power. He also told them to stay humble, the sources added.

Citing the example of the BJP's unprecedented win in Haryana and the best-ever performance in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said good governance, all-inclusive development and service of the people should be their motto, they said.

More From This Section

The sources said the prime minister used the phrase 'Janta ke sewak' while stressing that ministers must dedicate themselves to solving the problems of common people and improving their ease of living.

Citing poll results, he said good governance is always rewarded. The meeting lasted five hours.