Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Home / India News / PM meets Council of Ministers; stresses on good governance, public service

PM meets Council of Ministers; stresses on good governance, public service

Prime minister used the phrase 'Janta ke sewak' while stressing that ministers must dedicate themselves to solving the problems of common people and improving their ease of living

Cabinet committee on security, bangladesh India, Indian government
The meeting took stock of the first three months of the government | File Photo Credit: X/@PTI
APPress Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 10 2024 | 7:17 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A day after the ruling BJP registered a historic victory in Haryana, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday chaired a meeting of the Council of Ministers and gave the message of good governance and public service to his colleagues.

This was the first meeting of the Council of Ministers after the completion of the first 100 days of NDA-3.

Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

The meeting took stock of the first three months of the government. Some Union secretaries also attended it.

Discussions were also held on the future agenda with a focus on reforms to realise the goal of developed India, sources said.

They said the prime minister reminded everyone that politics is a means of national service and not a mere tool to stay in power. He also told them to stay humble, the sources added.

Citing the example of the BJP's unprecedented win in Haryana and the best-ever performance in Jammu and Kashmir, the prime minister said good governance, all-inclusive development and service of the people should be their motto, they said.

More From This Section

Wangchuk on hunger strike, invites people to extend support by fasting

Premium

At 97%, Railways draws close to full electrification of broad gauge network

Premium

Early dip in stubble fires offers brief relief, but pollution threat looms

Better access to water, sanitation but only 63% use clean fuel: Mospi

Over 82% of rural youth able to use internet in India, says govt survey

The sources said the prime minister used the phrase 'Janta ke sewak' while stressing that ministers must dedicate themselves to solving the problems of common people and improving their ease of living.

Citing poll results, he said good governance is always rewarded. The meeting lasted five hours.


Connect with us on WhatsApp

Also Read

News updates: Industrialist Ratan Tata dies at Mumbai hospital, says police official

PM Modi to embark on 2-day visit to Laos for Asean-India, East Asia summits

Congress an irresponsible party, factory to spread hatred: PM Modi

PM Modi launches development projects worth Rs 7,600 crore in Maharashtra

Centre may clear acquisition of US MQ-9B Predator drones for $3.1 billion

Topics :Narendra ModiAmit ShahRajnath SinghCouncil of MinistersGood governance

First Published: Oct 10 2024 | 7:16 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story