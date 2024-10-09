Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

Congress an irresponsible party, factory to spread hatred: PM Modi

BJP has won the Haryana assembly elections and it shows the mood of the country, PM Modi said

Modi, Narendra Modi
Elections to the 22-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month. (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 09 2024 | 2:29 PM IST
A day after Congress' defeat in the Haryana polls, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday said the Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to "spread hatred" which wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.

The BJP has won the Haryana assembly elections and it shows the mood of the country, Modi said, adding that "in Maharashtra we have to get a bigger victory."

The opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) wants to weaken Maharashtra to gain power, but the ruling Mahayuti will strengthen the state, he said after virtually inaugurating various development projects of more than Rs 7,600 crore in the state.

Elections to the 22-member Maharashtra assembly are likely to be held next month.

Modi said never before has Maharashtra seen the expeditious development of projects. Under the Congress regime, the same speed and scale was witnessed in terms of corruption, the PM said.

"The Congress is an irresponsible party and a factory to spread hatred. The Congress is not concerned about development and legacy, we have paid attention to both," he said.

"Our goal is Viksit Bharat with the development of poor, farmers, youth and women," the prime minister said.

The Congress creates fear among Muslims and converts them into its vote bank, Modi said.

Further targeting the Congress, Modi said the opposition party wants to divide Hindus and pit one community against another.


First Published: Oct 09 2024 | 2:29 PM IST

