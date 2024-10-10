At 97%, Railways draws close to full electrification of broad gauge network

Indian Railways has completed electrification of 96.68 per cent of its broad gauge network, as it moved swiftly to become fully-electrified by 2024-25. Six more states now have 100 per cent electrified networks, taking the number of such states to 20, according to the national transporter’s data.

The data says that around 2199 route kilometres (rkm) of electrification remains to be completed out of the 66,343 rkm of the Indian Railways network.

The ministry of railways has set a target to become a net-zero carbon emitter by 2030, in consonance with which the Centre had decided to complete electrification in mission mode to reduce consumption of diesel for train operations.