PM Modi announces approval of Rs 800 crore for Supreme Court expansion

Indian citizens have a right to ease of justice, and the Supreme Court is the primary medium of it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said at the inauguration of the Diamond Jubilee Year of the Supreme Court, which had its first sitting on January 28, 1950.

“A country’s justice system is guided by the Supreme Court. It is for us to ensure that accessibility to justice reaches every corner of this country. With this thought, the third phase of e-courts was approved. The sanctioned amount for the third phase is four times more than the second phase of e-courts,” the Prime Minister said.

He also talked about the Central government's commitment to improving the physical infrastructure of the judiciary and mentioned that since 2014, it had allocated more than Rs 7,000 crores for this purpose.

The government in the Union Budget 2023 had announced the allocation of Rs 7,000 crore for the third phase of the e-courts project, which is four times more than the previous allocation of Rs 1,670 crore.

Stressing the need to improve the physical infrastructure for access to justice, he announced that a fund of Rs 800 crore has been approved for the expansion of the Supreme Court building and other facilities.

On a lighter note, the Prime Minister said he hopes that no petition challenging this expenditure, similar to that during the Central Vista construction, would arise.

"We have given our approval of Rs 800 crore for the expansion of the Supreme Court building. Now just hope that no one comes with a petition stating that it is useless spending, like what happened during the Central Vista construction," the PM said.

The Prime Minister also launched several initiatives of the apex court such as the Digital Supreme Court Reports (Digi SCR), Digital Courts 2.0, and a new website for the Supreme Court.

He expressed satisfaction that the translation of Supreme Court judgments into regional languages had started and expressed hope that other courts in the country would follow suit.

Talking about the importance of technology, he said, “Today, how technology can be helpful in the ease of justice can be seen from this programme itself. My address right now is being translated and listened to by people with the aid of AI (Artificial Intelligence). There can be a few hiccups at the start, but we can only imagine what great things technology can do. Similarly, our courts can use technology to make the lives of our citizens easier.”

Talking about accessibility, he further said, “You must remember that I had said there was a need to give orders in simple languages. Justice needs to be seen to be done. Breaking from our colonial past, our government has passed the Bharatiya Nyaya (Second) Sanhita, 2023, Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha (Second) Sanhita, 2023, and the Bharatiya Sakshya (Second) Bill, 2023,” he said.

He also stated that a strong judiciary will serve as the foundation for an evolved India and emphasised that the Jan Vishwas Bill was a step taken to strengthen the judiciary by reducing the unnecessary burden.

The Bill proposes to amend 183 provisions to be decriminalised in 42 Central Acts administered by 19 Ministries/Departments.

The other dignitaries present at the event were Chief Justice of India DY Chandrachud, judges of the Supreme Court, Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal, Attorney General Venkatramani, and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.