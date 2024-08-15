PM Modi calls for state-level investment competition in I-Day speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in his 78th Independence Day address on Thursday, called for state-level investment competition, urging states to establish clear policies to attract investments, offer assurances of good governance, and ensure confidence in the law and order situation.

"Every state should engage in healthy competition to attract investors. This competition will bring investment to their states, providing local youth with opportunities and creating jobs," the Prime Minister said.

He said that if policies need to be changed, states should adapt them according to global requirements, and if land is required, states should create a land bank, stressing that the world’s leading companies want to invest in India.

Addressing the country from the ramparts of Red Fort, the PM added that the more proactive the states are in working towards good governance with a single-point focus and making efforts in this regard, the more likely it is that these investors will stay for the long term.

He said that this cannot be done by the central government alone, and state governments play a crucial role since they would implement the projects.

“Daily interaction with state governments is essential for the projects to succeed. Therefore, I urge the states that as the world is increasingly attracted to Bharat and is committed to investing in Bharat, it is our responsibility to move forward with clear policies, leaving behind old habits. You will see the results in your state, and I assure you that your state will shine,” Modi said in his speech.

The PM called for steps to be taken to promote ease of living on a mission mode to ensure that common people have access to an affordable, dignified lifestyle and basic amenities.

“We are working on a nationwide mission to create Ease of Living. I emphasise this at every level of government. I urge all elected representatives, regardless of party or state, to take steps on a mission mode for Ease of Living,” the PM said.

Modi stressed the need for enhancing the quality of life in urban areas through systematic assessments and improvements in infrastructure and services.

The Prime Minister urged the youth and professionals to come up with solutions for any day-to-day difficulties they face and to write to the government about them.