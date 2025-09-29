Home / India News / 'Her mann ki baat': PM Modi writes foreword for Italian PM Meloni's memoir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the foreword for Italian PM Giorgia Meloni's autobiography, calling it 'Her Mann Ki Baat' and praising her leadership and patriotism

Prime Minister Narendra Modi with Prime Minister of Italy Giorgia Meloni (Photo/PTI)
Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the foreword for the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni’s autobiography, I Am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles, which is set to be launched soon. 
According to a report by The Indian Express, PM Modi reflected on his interactions with world leaders over the past 11 years, stating that their journeys often mirror universal themes. He described Meloni’s life as a story that resonates with these themes.
Modi referred to the book as “her Mann Ki Baat”, drawing a parallel with his own popular radio broadcast. He wrote, “Prime Minister Meloni’s life and leadership remind us of these timeless truths... It will be well received (in India) as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot... Her belief in defending one’s cultural heritage, while engaging with the world on equal terms, mirrors our own values.” 
He said it was a “great” honour to write the foreword, doing so with “respect, admiration and friendship” for Meloni, whom he considers “a patriot and outstanding contemporary leader”. 
In his foreword for the Rupa Publications edition, PM Modi highlighted Meloni’s journey, noting how it connects with Indian readers.  He wrote, “We are bound by shared civilisational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni...”   
 

From opposition leader to Italy’s first woman PM

Meloni’s memoir, originally published in 2021 when she was an opposition leader, became a bestseller. She went on to become Italy’s first woman Prime Minister in 2022. The US edition, launched in June 2025, included a foreword by Donald Trump Jr, who highlighted Meloni’s working-class background and described the book as an “unfiltered story of the patriotic tidal wave that Meloni would ride”. 
Her memoir details the challenges she faced as a woman in politics, including a smear campaign targeting her as an unmarried mother and a political activist. Meloni wrote, “I’ve never believed that a woman should enter politics, solely to represent women. Politics is for everyone — for the common good… If someone like me, with my privileges, was being told to step aside because I was expecting a baby, what chance did a pregnant young woman have with a temp job in a call centre? ...I wanted to prove that children are not a limitation — In fact, they help us overcome limitations.”

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 12:00 PM IST

