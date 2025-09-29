'Her mann ki baat': PM Modi writes foreword for Italian PM Meloni's memoir

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has written the foreword for the Indian edition of Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni ’s autobiography, I Am Giorgia — My Roots, My Principles, which is set to be launched soon.

According to a report by The Indian Express, PM Modi reflected on his interactions with world leaders over the past 11 years, stating that their journeys often mirror universal themes. He described Meloni’s life as a story that resonates with these themes.

Modi referred to the book as “her Mann Ki Baat”, drawing a parallel with his own popular radio broadcast. He wrote, “Prime Minister Meloni’s life and leadership remind us of these timeless truths... It will be well received (in India) as a refreshing story of an outstanding contemporary political leader and a patriot... Her belief in defending one’s cultural heritage, while engaging with the world on equal terms, mirrors our own values.”

He said it was a "great" honour to write the foreword, doing so with "respect, admiration and friendship" for Meloni, whom he considers "a patriot and outstanding contemporary leader". He wrote, "We are bound by shared civilisational instincts like the defence of heritage, the strength of community and the celebration of womanhood as a guiding force. Our nations are joined in spirit by a respect for tradition and an embrace of modernity. This is the bedrock of my own personal friendship with Prime Minister Meloni..." ALSO READ: PM Modi, Meloni hold talks on FTA, Ukraine war and economic corridor In his foreword for the Rupa Publications edition, PM Modi highlighted Meloni's journey, noting how it connects with Indian readers.