Home / India News / Three killed, 20 injured as bus hits parked truck in Gujarat's Botad

Three killed, 20 injured as bus hits parked truck in Gujarat's Botad

The bus was carrying tourists from Ranpur taluka in the district when it hit the stationary truck near Paliyad town, police inspector Parbad Vanda said

Accident, road accident
The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India Botad (Gujarat)
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 29 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Three persons were killed and nearly 20 others injured when a private bus rammed into a truck parked on a roadside in Gujarat's Botad district in the wee hours of Monday, police said.

The bus was carrying tourists from Ranpur taluka in the district when it hit the stationary truck near Paliyad town, police inspector Parbad Vanda said.

"Three men died on the spot and around 20 persons were injured," the official said.

"The bus was carrying tourists from a village in Ranpur taluka of the district. They had gone to Junagadh and were returning home when the accident occurred," he said.

The injured persons were shifted to different hospitals, the official added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

LIVE news updates: PM Modi to inaugurate new office of Delhi BJP at DDU Marg

Centre failed to honour its promises on statehood to J&K, Ladakh: Omar

Light to moderate showers expected in Mumbai; orange alert in place

Rahul Gandhi speaks with TN CM Stalin, TVK chief Vijay over Karur stampede

Punjab govt sets up control room for monitoring stubble burning incidents

Topics :Gujaratroad accidentAccidents

First Published: Sep 29 2025 | 11:02 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story