Home / India News / PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Chennai Airport's new terminal building

PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Chennai Airport's new terminal building

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling

Chennai
PM Modi inaugurates phase 1 of Chennai Airport's new terminal building

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 4:12 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday inaugurated the Rs 1,260 crore New Integrated Terminal Building (Phase-1) of the Chennai International Airport, a facility that will boost passenger handling.

The NITB is uniquely designed to showcase the rich culture and heritage of the state.

"The addition of this new integrated terminal building will increase the passenger serving capacity of the airport from 23 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) to 30 MPPA. The new terminal is a striking reflection of the local Tamil culture, incorporating traditional features such as the Kolam, saree, temples, and other elements that highlight the natural surroundings," the government said.

Each and every design integrated into the building is well thought out.

The columns are designed to create the visual effect of a palm tree, ceilings are adorned with motif lights, reflecting the Kolam (Rangoli) patterns of South India, and the roof design is derived from Bharatnatyam, the Airports Authority of India (AAI) said.

"The wavy roofing of NITB replicates the pleated costume that fans out attractively during dancer movements of traditional dance form of the state Bharatnatyam," it added.

Union Minister for Civil Aviation, Jyotiraditya M Scindia, Tamil Nadu Governor R N Ravi and Chief Minister M K Stalin among others were present.

The PM was seen having some cordial moments with Stalin while going around the terminal, holding the CM's hand while the latter patted him as both smiled.

Topics :Narendra ModiTamil NaduChennaiairport

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 3:32 PM IST

Also Read

How Bengaluru Airport's new terminal is like a walk in the garden

Gwalior Airport to get a new terminal building with world-class facilities

Number of operational airports in country rises to 140 from 74 in 2014

New Goa Airport to stimulate state's GDP, bring more jobs: Management

Noida airport to be sustainable, very innovative: Swiss Ambassador

Entry of e-rickshaws in zero zone cause chaos in Rishikesh for 2nd day

Japanese IT major, Fuji Soft group to open centre of excellence in Odisha

Kejriwal responds to BJP leader, says will host extra classes for students

Court gave jolt to opposition', says PM Modi on Supreme Court observation

Govt there to help poor women get married, patients treated: Adityanath

Explore News

COVID-19

PM holds Covid meeting amid renewed concerns, says 'pandemic far from over'

Serum Institute tops profit charts among unlisted firms amid Covid war

Personal Finance

Personal finance 101 from an industry veteran

Introduce personal finance lessons in college: BJP MP in Parliament

Virtual Reality

Meta now allows Quest users to tap, swipe in VR without controllers

Meta to acquire VR startup 'Within' after favourable court ruling

Environment

Himanta Biswa Sarma launches Mission Lifestyle for Environment in Assam

Serious failure of Jharkhand to prevent environmental lawlessness, says NGT

Next Story