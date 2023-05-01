Home / India News / PM Modi lauds BJP's K'taka manifesto, says it sets tone for development

PM on Monday lauded BJP's manifesto for Karnataka assembly polls as "development-centric" and said it sets tone for building on good work done by party's government in last four years in the state

New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 3:18 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday lauded the BJP's manifesto for the Karnataka assembly polls as "development-centric" and said it sets the tone for building on the good work done by the party's government in the last four years in the state.

BJP president J P Nadda released the manifesto, 'BJP Praja Pranalike', in Bengaluru, assuring people of building a developed and prosperous Karnataka if the party is elected to power.

The party has promised the implementation of the Uniform Civil Code, the National Register of Citizens, and three free cooking gas cylinders and half litre Nandini milk every day to all BPL families. It has also announced a slew of measures for developing the state.

India Prime MinisterKarnataka

First Published: May 01 2023 | 3:40 PM IST

