PM Modi meets Qatar's ruler at COP28 amid navy veterans' death row

The meeting is significant as eight former Indian Navy personnel were given death sentences by a court in Qatar and the Indian government has reportedly filed an appeal against the sentence

Prime Minister Narendra Modi meets Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani in Dubai. (X/@pmmodi)
Press Trust of India

Dec 02 2023
Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani on the sidelines of the COP28 summit in Dubai on Friday, as they discussed bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in the oil-rich country.

The meeting is significant as eight former Indian Navy personnel were on October 26 given death sentences by a court in Qatar and the Indian government has reportedly filed an appeal against the sentence.

"On the sidelines of the COP28 Summit in Dubai yesterday, had the opportunity to meet HH Sheikh @TamimBinHamad, the Amir of Qatar.

"We had a good conversation on the potential of bilateral partnership and the well-being of the Indian community in Qatar," Modi posted on X on Saturday.

The Indian nationals, who worked with private company Al Dahra, were arrested in August last year reportedly in an alleged case of espionage. Neither the Qatari authorities nor New Delhi made the charges against the Indian nationals public.

India had described the ruling by the court in Qatar as "deeply" shocking and had vowed to explore all legal options in the case.

Prime Minister Modi had a hectic schedule on Friday as he addressed four sessions at the UN climate change conference, met various world leaders and also held some bilateral meetings.

Topics :Narendra ModiQatarIndia Foreign PolicyUS UN climate talks

First Published: Dec 02 2023 | 5:41 PM IST

