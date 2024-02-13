PM Modi thanks UAE for support in construction of BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday thanked UAE President Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan for his support and his graciousness in granting the land for the construction of a Hindu temple here, saying it reflects his affinity for India.

Modi will inaugurate the Bochasanwasi Shri Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS) Mandir, the first Hindu stone temple in Abu Dhabi, on Wednesday.

Modi arrived here earlier in the day and was received at the airport by President Sheikh Mohamed.

The two leaders held wide-ranging talks soon after Prime Minister Modi arrived in the UAE.

In his opening remarks, Modi said the BAPS temple in Abu Dhabi is an example of the "President's affinity towards India and his vision for the UAE's bright future."



The BAPS Hindu Mandir, located in Abu Mureikhah, near Al Rahba off the Dubai-Abu Dhabi Sheikh Zayed Highway, has come up on around 27 acres of land in Abu Dhabi and the work for the structure has been going on since 2019.

The land for the temple was donated by the UAE government.

"The construction of the BAPS temple would not have been possible without your support," he said.

Modi recalled that in his first meeting with President Sheikh Mohamed, he just mentioned the land for the temple and how he immediately responded to the request.

"Such trust and love itself represent the strength of our unique relationship," Modi said.

The inauguration of the BAPS temple will take place three weeks after the new Ram Lalla idol was consecrated at the Ayodhya temple on January 22 an event led by Prime Minister Modi.

The UAE has three other Hindu temples that are located in Dubai. The BAPS temple, spread over a large area with stone architecture, will be the largest of all in the Gulf region.