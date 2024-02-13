WATCH: PM Modi, UAE President introduce RuPay card in Abu Dhabi

A video emerged on social media, showing Al Nahyan tapping a plastic card embossed with his name to make the payment and mark the launch.

PM Modi is on a two-nation bilateral visit to the UAE and Qatar, beginning Tuesday.The development follows after an agreement between the two nations on the interlinking of the instant payment platforms - UPI (India) and AANI (UAE), to facilitate cross-border transactions. The MoU on the same was signed in July last year during Modi's visit to the gulf nation.UPI, an instant payment system, was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016."Over the last nine years, our cooperation with the UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connection is stronger than ever," Modi said in his departure statement ahead of the visit.

Earlier, the two leaders also held key talks to discuss bilateral ties and strengthen them further. During the visit, PM Modi will also address a gathering of world leaders at the World Government Summit in Dubai on Wednesday. He will hold bilateral talks with the Dubai ruler, His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, on the margins of the summit.

Additionally, Modi will inaugurate the first Hindu temple in Abu Dhabi and also address the Indian diaspora from all the Emirates of the UAE at a special event in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday.

Following his UAE trip, he will embark on a Qatar visit to boost the ties between the two countries.