WATCH: PM Modi, UAE President introduce RuPay card in Abu Dhabi

The development follows after an agreement between the two nations on the interlinking of the instant payment platforms - UPI (India) and AANI (UAE), to facilitate cross-border transactions. The MoU on the same was signed in July last year during Modi's visit to the gulf nation.
VIDEO | PM Modi and UAE President Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan introduce UPI service in Abu Dhabi. pic.twitter.com/24JKrjD77I— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) February 13, 2024
UPI, an instant payment system, was developed by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) in 2016.
"Over the last nine years, our cooperation with the UAE in diverse sectors such as trade and investment, defence and security, food and energy security and education has grown manifold. Our cultural and people-to-people connection is stronger than ever," Modi said in his departure statement ahead of the visit.