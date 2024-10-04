PM Modi to inaugurate urban infra projects worth over Rs 32K cr on Saturday

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate various road and infrastructure projects worth Rs 32,180 crore during his visit to Maharashtra on Saturday.

The Prime Minister will inaugurate the much-awaited first phase of Mumbai Metro Line 3 (Aqua Line), which will run from Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC) to Aarey Depot. The construction of the first phase cost around Rs 14,120 crore.

The cost of the overall Aqua Line project is Rs 37,276 crore. Once operational, the metro is estimated to have a daily ridership of 1.3 million passengers, according to officials at the Mumbai Metro Rail Corporation (MMRCL).

Additionally, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail project, which is estimated to cost Rs 12,200 crore. According to a release from the Prime Minister's Office, the total length of the project is 29 kilometres, with 20 elevated and two underground stations.

The project was approved by the Union Cabinet in August 2024 and is expected to begin operations by 2029. It has "equal equity from the Government of India and the Government of Maharashtra, as well as part-funding from bilateral agencies."

The Prime Minister is also scheduled to lay the foundation stone for the Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension, another road infrastructure project in Thane, worth Rs 3,310 crore.

Further, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for Phase-I of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project, worth Rs 2,550 crore. The project includes the construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses, and integrated utility infrastructure, the Prime Minister's Office added.

City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra Limited (CIDCO) has been appointed as the special planning authority (SPA) for the project.

Apart from the above-mentioned projects, Modi will also lay the foundation stone for the Thane Municipal Corporation building, which will be constructed at a cost of Rs 700 crore.

Additionally, the Prime Minister is scheduled to reach Thane after launching several initiatives related to the agricultural and animal husbandry sectors worth Rs 23,300 crore in Washim, a district in the Vidarbha region of the state.

