Several fall ill in UP after consuming 'kuttu atta'; buckwheat cases rise

In Uttar Pradesh, approximately 120-125 people fell ill on Friday (October 4) after allegedly suffering from food poisoning linked to the consumption of buckwheat flour. Those affected are experiencing symptoms such as vomiting and diarrhoea, and have been taken to a district hospital for treatment.

Authorities have sent food samples to the laboratory for analysis. Bijnor District Magistrate Ankit Kumar Agarwal, in a statement to ANI, said that strict measures will be taken against those responsible. He said the district hospital, in coordination with private doctors, is working to ensure timely treatment and bring the situation under control. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

Use of buckwheat flour in fasting

Buckwheat flour, also known as ‘kuttu ka atta’, is commonly used in preparing traditional foods like rotis and puris, especially during Navratri fasting. Its gluten-free and nutritious properties make it a popular choice when devotees break their fast.

This incident is not an isolated one, as several cases of food poisoning linked to buckwheat flour have surfaced earlier this year. In August, more than a hundred people, including women and children, were hospitalised in UP’s Mathura after consuming items made from the flour, officials said.

Health scare linked to contaminated flour

Authorities had reported that a team from the District Food and Drug Administration raided and shut down the shops of two vendors suspected of supplying the contaminated flour. Legal action has been initiated against them.

The victims, who were fasting for Janmashtami, reported symptoms such as vomiting, dizziness, and shivering after consuming puris and pakodas made with buckwheat flour.

One of the victims, Priyanka, a teenager admitted to a government hospital, had shared her experience with PTI Videos: “We ate fritters made from buckwheat flour last night, and soon after, I started vomiting and felt a burning sensation in my stomach.”

Similar incidents this year

In April, 36 people across different locations fell ill after consuming food made from substandard buckwheat flour during Navratri fasting. Many had consumed puris and pakodas made with flour, leading to symptoms like vomiting, nausea, and diarrhoea. Chief Medical Officer Dr Ajay Kumar Verma confirmed that 36 patients were admitted to various hospitals, while District Magistrate Shailendra Kumar Singh reported that 14 individuals were receiving care at the district hospital.

Similarly, in March, a wave of food poisoning cases related to buckwheat flour was reported in several areas. In Noida, nearly 100 individuals were hospitalised in two separate incidents, one at a private hostel in Greater Noida and the other in Barola village.

Navratri celebrations for this year, which began on October 3 and will end on October 12, 2024, are one of India’s most auspicious festivals dedicated to Goddess Durga.