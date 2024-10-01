CM Tamang chairs meeting with BRO for improvement of roads in North Sikkim

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang asked the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) and state government officials to find out ways to improve road infrastructure, particularly in the strategically crucial North Sikkim. At the high-level review meeting held at the Chief Minister's official residence late Monday evening, Tamang stressed the need to find immediate and sustainable solutions to address road infrastructure in vulnerable and landslide-prone areas, particularly in North Sikkim, officials said. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp A joint inspection of critical regions was agreed upon to ensure a comprehensive assessment and action plan. The chief minister emphasised the importance of speeding up joint inspections and urged the officials to ensure swift execution of necessary actions.

He also asked for restoration of damaged roads across the state on an urgent basis and called for immediate steps to expedite the recovery process.

Tamang expressed his gratitude to BRO for its active participation and valuable discussions aimed at advancing Sikkim's development and strengthening infrastructure in strategic areas.

The BRO DG Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan and Brig Manoj Gupta, Chief Engineer of Project Swastik, CM's principal secretary S D Dhakal and Roads and Bridges department secretary D Dadul attended the meeting.

Sikkim has received very heavy rainfall over the past one week causing large-scale damage to the the road infrastructure particularly in North Sikkim disrupting normal life.

It is the second time in three months that North Sikkim, officially known as Mangan district, has suffered destruction of road network due to heavy rains during the extended monsoon season.