Home / India News / PM Modi to lay foundation stones for fish market, aqua park in Odisha today

PM Modi to lay foundation stones for fish market, aqua park in Odisha today

PM Modi will inaugurate 'Dhan-Dhan-Ya Kisan Yojana' and 'Dali National Crop Self-Reliance Mission' virtually, and lay foundation for ₹100 cr aqua park & ₹59 cr fish market

Modi, Narendra Modi
The PM will launch these projects through video conferencing from New Delhi (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India Bhubaneswar
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 11 2025 | 10:31 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is scheduled to lay foundation stones for a Rs 60 crore retail fish market in Odisha's Bhubaneswar and a Rs 100 crore integrated aqua park in Hirakud in Sambalpur district on Saturday, officials said.

The PM will launch these projects through video conferencing from New Delhi, they said.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, Deputy Chief Minister KV Singh Deo and other dignitaries will remain present at the state-level function when Modi will launch the 'PM Dhan Dhaanya Krishi Yojana', and the 'Mission for Aatmanirbharta' in pulses from the national capital.

Odisha CMO, in a social media post, said, Honourable Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the 'Prime Minister Dhan-Dhan-Ya Kisan Yojana' and the 'Dali National Crop Self-Reliance Mission' through a virtual medium, along with laying the foundation stone for an ultra-modern integrated aqua park at a cost of ₹100 crore under the 'Prime Minister Matsya Sampada Yojana' and an ultra-modern retail fish market at a cost of ₹59.13 crore. The chief minister will participate in the state-level programme organised at Krishi Shiksha Sadan, OUAT."  Bhubaneswar Mayor Sulochana Das said that the proposed retail fish market will be spread over 5.80 acres of land and will have modern infrastructure for wholesale and retail operations.

The aqua park at Hirakur aims to boost tourism and recreational infrastructure, promote aquaculture awareness, and create jobs, the officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Aircraft lands safely after windshield cracks ahead of its Chennai arrival

Akasa Air plane flying from Pune to Delhi suffers bird hit; lands safely

SC allows green firecrackers in Delhi-NCR for Diwali under strict rules

T T Jagannathan, the kitchen mogul and man behind TTK Prestige, dies at 77

India must stop allowing others to define its identity, says Adani

Topics :Narendra ModiOdisha fishfish market

First Published: Oct 11 2025 | 10:30 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story