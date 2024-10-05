Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

PM Modi unveils L3 Mumbai Metro, laid stone for Thane ring metro project

The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, will provide seamless connectivity from south Mumbai to Thane

Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the Kautilya Economic Conclave in New Delhi on Friday photo: pti
The NAINA project costing around Rs 2,550 crore comprises the construction of major arterial roads | Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Thane
2 min read Last Updated : Oct 05 2024 | 7:08 PM IST
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday laid the foundation stones of various initiatives of over Rs 32,800 crore including the Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project and Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension.

He also laid the foundation stone of the Navi Mumbai Airport Influence Notified Area (NAINA) project at an event in Thane.

In a major push to boost urban mobility in the region, the prime minister inaugurated the BKC to Aarey JVLR section of Mumbai Metro Line 3 costing around Rs 14,120 crore. This section will have 10 stations, of which 9 will be underground.



Mumbai Metro Line - 3 is a key public transport project to improve commuting between Mumbai city and Suburbs. Fully operational line-3 is expected to cater to about 12 lakh passengers daily.

The Thane Integral Ring Metro Rail Project will be constructed at around Rs 12,200 crore. The total length of the project is 29 km with 20 elevated and 2 underground stations.

This ambitious infrastructure project is a key initiative to address the growing transportation needs of Thane, a major industrial and commercial hub in Maharashtra.

The Elevated Eastern Freeway Extension from Chheda Nagar to Anand Nagar, Thane, will provide seamless connectivity from south Mumbai to Thane.

The NAINA project costing around Rs 2,550 crore comprises the construction of major arterial roads, bridges, flyovers, underpasses and integrated utility infrastructure.

The PM also laid the foundation stone of Thane Municipal Corporation to be constructed at around Rs 700 crore.


Topics :Narendra ModiIndia Prime MinisterMaharashtra Assembly ElectionsBudget and InfrastructureThaneMumbai Metro

First Published: Oct 05 2024 | 6:39 PM IST

