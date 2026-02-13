Over 8,600 complaints against sitting judges in 10 years, says Centre

The Centre has informed Parliament that 8,630 complaints were submitted against sitting judges over the past 10 years. In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha by Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam MP Matheswaran V S, Minister of State for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal said the office of the Chief Justice of India received 8,630 complaints between 2016 and 2025.

The data, sourced from the Supreme Court, relates to allegations against judges of the High Courts and the apex court, including claims of corruption, sexual misconduct, and other serious impropriety. The member had sought details of the complaints as well as information on action taken in each case.

The ministry’s response, however, did not specify whether any disciplinary or other measures followed the complaints. On the question of record-keeping, the government said that complaints against members of the higher judiciary are dealt with under the “in-house procedure”. Under this mechanism, the Chief Justice of India and the respective Chief Justices of High Courts are authorised to receive and process complaints concerning judges. The reply added that representations received through the Centralised Public Grievance Redress and Monitoring System (CPGRAMS) or by other means are forwarded to the Chief Justice of India or the concerned High Court Chief Justice for appropriate consideration.