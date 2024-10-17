Police nab UP teen for selling over 4,000 child pornography videos

Uttar Pradesh Police on Thursday apprehended a 17-year-old boy here for allegedly selling over 4,000 child pornography videos online, officials said.

The accused, who earned a 30 per cent commission on each sale, obtained the videos through Telegram from a supplier named "Raj", police said.

The matter came to light after the cyber police department in Gorakhpur received a tip-off from a volunteer organisation, they said.

A police team launched a probe and seized the accused's mobile phone after nabbing him on Thursday, they added.

During interrogation, the teenager admitted to using one Nekogram mobile application and Telegram to distribute the videos, said Senior Superintendent of Police Gaurav Grover.