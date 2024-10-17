Don’t miss the latest developments in business and finance.

India News / Don't politicise issue, family needs justice, says Baba Siddique's MLA son

Don't politicise issue, family needs justice, says Baba Siddique's MLA son

In a post on X, Zeeshan Siddique said his father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people

Baba Siddique
Baba Siddique, a former state minister, had joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party from the Congress recently. | File Photo: PTI
Press Trust of India Mumbai
1 min read Last Updated : Oct 17 2024 | 7:40 PM IST
Congress MLA Zeeshan Siddique on Thursday said the killing of his father and NCP leader Baba Siddique should not be politicised and asserted his family needs justice.

Baba Siddique (66) was shot at in Nirmal Nagar in Mumbai's Bandra area on October 12 by three persons.
 

He succumbed to injuries at nearby Lilavati Hospital soon after. In a post on X, Zeeshan Siddique said his father lost his life protecting and saving the lives and homes of poor innocent people.

"Today, my family is broken but his death must not be politicised and definitely not go in vain. I NEED JUSTICE, MY FAMILY NEEDS JUSTICE!" the Bandra East MLA said in his social media post. Baba Siddique, a former state minister, had joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party from the Congress recently.


First Published: Oct 17 2024 | 7:40 PM IST

