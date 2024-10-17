Indian Railways slashes advance ticket booking window to 60 days

The Ministry of Railways has reduced the advance ticket booking window on Indian Railways to 60 days from the present 120 days, with officials citing operational efficiencies and passenger convenience.

According to an order issued by the railway board, it has done away with a 2015 provision allowing a four-month advance ticket booking window. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp

“With effect from November 1, the ARP (advance reservation period) will be of 60 days (excluding the day of journey) and bookings will be done accordingly. However, all bookings done up to October 31 under the ARP of 120 days will remain intact. Cancellations of bookings made beyond the ARP of 60 days will, however, be permitted,” the order said.

The ministry, in a statement on Thursday evening, said that this change was made with passenger convenience in mind.

“This decision aims to improve ticket availability for genuine passengers and reduce instances of cancellations and no-shows, which result in wastage of reserved berths. Based on emerging reservation trends and passengers’ uncertainty of travel, Indian Railways keeps changing their ARP policy. Certain daytime express trains like the Taj Express and Gomti Express will continue to follow the lower time limits for advance reservations. The 365-day ARP limit for foreign tourists remains unchanged,” the ministry said.

In 2015, the ministry had increased the advance booking window from 60 days to 120 days for better passenger convenience. Officials said that trends and feedback were not as envisaged, leading to the decision to reverse the change.

“120 days was too long for planning, resulting in high cancellations and wastage of seats/berths because passengers did not turn up for journeys. Currently, there is about 21 per cent cancellation, and 4-5 per cent of passengers don’t turn up (no-show). In many cases, this leads to frauds such as impersonation, railway officials taking money illegally, etc. Now, this can be prevented,” a senior government official said.

More From This Section

The official added that with longer periods, there was a greater chance of artificial blocking of tickets, and shorter periods will encourage more bookings by genuine passengers. Before 2015, the ARP had been as low as 30 days at times.

With the festive season prompting the railways to run special trains to cater to the rush, officials expect the decision to enable better planning of special services.

The new policy aims to tackle the issue of passengers not showing up without cancelling tickets. The railways, in its statement, urged all passengers to make early bookings within the revised ARP to ensure smooth travel planning.

A 60-day booking window is likely to help reduce the chances of ticket hoarding, making more tickets available for genuine passengers, it said.