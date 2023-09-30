President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Service Scheme Awards for the year 2021-2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dr Ramvir Singh Chauhan, Dr Mitali Kathkatia, Dr Ranjna Sharma, Dr Malkiat Singh, Dr Raghavendra R, Dr S Lekshmi, Dr Indira Barman, Dr Pawan Ramesh Naik, Dr Renu Bisht, Dr Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo, Babita Prasad among others were awarded on the occasion.

The NSS Awards, instituted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, are presented every year to the NSS Volunteers, Programme Officers, NSS Units and the Universities/+2 Councils to recognize their voluntary service.