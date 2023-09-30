Home / India News / President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

President Droupadi Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards

The NSS Awards, instituted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, are presented every year to the NSS Volunteers, Programme Officers, NSS Units and the Universities/+2 Councils

Murmu presents National Service Scheme awards (Photo: X)

Last Updated : Sep 30 2023 | 9:09 AM IST
President of India Droupadi Murmu on Friday presented the National Service Scheme Awards for the year 2021-2022 at Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Dr Ramvir Singh Chauhan, Dr Mitali Kathkatia, Dr Ranjna Sharma, Dr Malkiat Singh, Dr Raghavendra R, Dr S Lekshmi, Dr Indira Barman, Dr Pawan Ramesh Naik, Dr Renu Bisht, Dr Joseph Vanlalhruaia Sailo, Babita Prasad among others were awarded on the occasion.

The NSS Awards, instituted by the Union Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, are presented every year to the NSS Volunteers, Programme Officers, NSS Units and the Universities/+2 Councils to recognize their voluntary service.

Droupadi MurmuPresident of India

First Published: Sep 30 2023 | 9:09 AM IST

