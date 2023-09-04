Home / India News / President Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

President Murmu unveils 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat

She also inaugurated a Gandhi Vatika where statues of Mahatma Gandhi in different poses have been installed

Press Trust of India New Delhi
President Droupadi Murmu pays tribute after unveiling a statue of Mahatma Gandhi near Rajghat ahead of G20 Summit

1 min read Last Updated : Sep 04 2023 | 2:10 PM IST
Follow Us
LinkedIN IconTwitter Icon

Listen to This Article

President Droupadi Murmu on Monday unveiled a 12-foot statue of Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat here.

She also inaugurated a Gandhi Vatika where statues of Mahatma Gandhi in different poses have been installed.

At the event, the president said Mahatma Gandhi is an invaluable gift for the world community and his values and ideals gave a new direction to the world.

"From South Africa's former president Nelson Mandela to Civil Rights activist Martin Luther King Jr. to US' former president Barack Obama accepted that Mahatma Gandhi's path of non-violence is the path of global development, she said addressing a gathering.

Murmu said that Mahatma Gandhi's statues at Gandhi Vatika will inspire the visitors, especially the children.

Delhi Lt Governor VK Saxena and Gandhi Darshan vice-chairman Vijay Goel were present at the programme.

Also Read

Flood water from Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat completely pumped out

Unveiling of Ambedkar's 125-ft statue in Hyderabad to be grand affair

Andaman & Nicobar Cong protest Rahul Gandhi's Lok Sabha disqualification

Water from overflowing Yamuna enters Mahatma Gandhi memorial at Rajghat

Congress begins day-long Sankalp Satyagraha at Rajghat in support of Rahul

Chandrayaan-3: Why rover is in 'sleep mode' and other mission updates

Weather forecast today (Sept 4): Alert for rainfall across multiple states

BRO to complete world's longest tunnel above 13000 ft in Arunachal Pradesh

SC adjourns Brinda Karat's plea for FIR against Thakur, Verma to Oct 3

Trying to create more clashes: Manipur CM on booking Editors Guild members

Topics :Droupadi MurmuPresident of IndiaMahatma GandhiNew Delhi

First Published: Sep 04 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

Explore News

Companies News

Reliance Retail in talks with global investors to raise $2.5 billion

Alibaba-backed EV maker IM Motors weighs raising fresh funds: Report

Election News

Political parties urge EC not to hold polls on weekend in Mizoram

CM Bhupesh Baghel transfers Rs 34.55 cr to unemployed youth in Chhattisgarh

India News

Home Minister Amit Shah to launch 'Amrit Kalash Yatra' in New Delhi today

CM Khattar flags off 'Cyclothon for Drug-Free Haryana' campaign in Karnal

Economy News

GST collection grows 11% YoY to around Rs 1.6 trillion in August: Govt

93% of Rs 2,000 notes worth Rs 3.32 trillion returned since May: RBI

Next Story