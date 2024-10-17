Prez Murmu arrives in Malawi on last leg of three-nation visit to Africa

President Droupadi Murmu arrived in Malawi on Thursday on the final leg of her three-nation visit to Africa, during which she will hold talks with the country's top leadership and interact with trade and industry leaders. It is the first visit to the African nation by an Indian Head of State. Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp "In the final leg of her three-nation visit, President Droupadi Murmu landed at the Kamuzu International Airport, Lilongwe, Malawi," her office said in a post on X. She was received by Malawi's Vice President Michael Usi at the airport. She was accorded a ceremonial welcome. Children greeted the President and a traditional cultural performance was presented before her.

"This is the first-ever State visit from India to Malawi," the Ministry of External Affairs said in a post on X.

Murmu is visiting Malawi from October 17-19 at the invitation of the Malawian President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera.

During her visit, Murmu "will hold bilateral meetings with Malawi's leadership; interact with key trade and industry leaders and the Indian diaspora; and visit places of cultural and historical significance," the MEA said in a press release before her visit.

The President arrived here after successful visits to Algeria and Mauritania, where she held talks with her respective counterparts to enhance bilateral ties.

Addressing the diaspora in Mauritania, Murmu emphasised India's goal of becoming a developed nation by 2047 and acknowledged the crucial role of the Indian diaspora in achieving this vision.