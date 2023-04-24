Priyanka Gandhi Vadra to visit K'taka on Tuesday ahead of assembly polls

With just weeks left for the May 10 Karnataka Assembly elections, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra is set to arrive in the state on Tuesday during which she will campaign for the party.

Her visit, which comes after the two-day tour of senior leader Rahul Gandhi, is likely to galvanise the spirits of party workers and supporters.

This is Priyanka Gandhi's first visit to the state after the announcement of the elections.

She earlier visited Karnataka on the occasion of International Women's Day, during which major announcements of the Gruha Lakshmi Yojana.

Under the scheme, Congress has promised to provide Rs 2,000 allowance for every woman head of the family.

Congress sources have said that the party is planning a mega event in the state.

Priyanka Gandhi will campaign for T. Narasipura, Hanur, and K.R. Nagara in old Mysuru region.

The party sources also claim that she would also appeal to women voters of the state.

The Congress, upbeat about its chances of winning elections in Karnataka, has taken up more aggressive campaigning after a rebellion exploded in the BJP party.

The party managed to pull two of its main leaders from north Karnataka region and also accused BJP of neglecting Lingayat leaders.

The BJP is carrying out fire fighting in this regard.

Rahul Gandhi had visited Kudala Sangama, the place where 12th century Basavanna's samadhi is located and celebrated Basava Jayanti.

Basavanna is the founder of Lingayat religion and BJP derives its core strength from Lingayat vote bank in the state.

The party sources claimed that the strategy is to rope in national leaders for as many constituencies across Karnataka as possible.

AICC President Mallikarjun Kharge and Rahul Gandhi are planning to visit 30 constituencies each, Priyanka Gandhi would carry out campaigning and make an appeal to voters directly in about 30 seats.

Karnataka Congress President D.K. Shivakumar and opposition leader Siddaramaiah are asked to campaign in 60 to 65 constituencies each,.

The leaders are being asked to charge BJP aggressively over humiliation of Lingayat leadership and corruption charges.

--IANS

mka/ksk/